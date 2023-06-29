Is fast fashion making us sick?

On a recent spring afternoon, journalist Alden Wicker was examining a neon orange handbag at H&M. The price tag said $14.99, but instead of listing the materials, it just said vegan. She raised an eyebrow. At Wickers’ request, a store employee searched for the materials: polyurethane and polyester. Plastics.

For the past decade, Wicker has covered the dirty side of fast fashion since his contributing to the climate crisis And greenwashing For multi-level marketing systems. She founded the popular blog EcoCult in 2013 and has become a benchmark for sustainable fashion.

wickers new book, Dye for: how toxic fashion is making us sick, examines the public health impacts of chemically treated fabrics and synthetic fibers. She spent two years interviewing for it.

She found that fashion is plagued by toxic chemicalsas formaldehyde and chromium, which are both carcinogenic and endocrine-disrupting polyfluoroalkyl substances (also known as PFAS, or forever chemicals) linked to infertility and other health problems. And despite the potential damage, she found the United States had done little to protect consumers from the clothes they wear.

We were allowing chemicals to be dumped indiscriminately into the environment, but we were also bringing them into our homes, Wicker said. The effects of these chemicals on textile workers and their communities have been well documented, but Wicker feared that the question remained abstract for American consumers. It’s not a problem there, she said.

Wicker got the idea for the book in 2019 when a radio producer called to ask if she could comment on a trial filed by Delta employees against the Lands End clothing company, alleging its uniforms were making them sick.

I hadn’t heard anything about fashion or textiles being toxic enough to affect people’s health, she said. Actually, flight attendant To several major airlines complained of rashes, hair loss, fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations and difficulty breathing. Their bodies would begin to close. They couldn’t work, and in some cases it completely ruined their lives, Wicker said.

Researchers at Harvard University attributed participants’ reactions to long exposures to a combination of chemicals such as anti-wrinkle and anti-stain resins and disperse dyes, which can leach into the skin through the skin. sweat. (Flight attendants sometimes wear their uniforms for up to 24 hours at a time.)

Flight attendants are just an extreme case of clothes that make people sick, Wicker said. During her reporting, she unearthed lawsuits against children’s clothing brand Carters and Victoria’s Secret, in which consumers said their clothes gave them severe rashes. It is extremely difficult to prove the toxicity of a garment because a single shirt may have passed through several factories and may contain countless chemicals, she said.

There’s no ingredient list in the fashion, Wicker said. If you are allergic to nickel, disperse dyes or formaldehyde, you can avoid it in beauty products, cleaning products, food products but not in fashion. In the book, she talks to researchers who link falling fertility rates and the rise of autoimmune diagnoses in the United States to chemicals found in our clothes.

The book is a series of vignettes about people whose lives have been altered by illnesses they believe stemmed from chemicals in their clothes: the widower of an Alaska Airlines flight attendant who developed a litany health problems, including breathing difficulties and blisters on his arms, just after receiving a new uniform. A textile worker in Tirupur, southern India, whose arms and legs were covered in blisters that only started going away after she quit her job. A California marketing executive whose allergy to dyes caused her to scratch until she bled in her sleep.

You can draw a straight line from Leelavathi in India to this woman in California and her skin issues, Wicker said. The woman in California has more resources than the garment worker, and they live very different lives, but living in America doesn’t protect you from that.

The European Unionand even the state of california, have passed so-called forever-fashionable chemical regulations, and Wicker wants to see the federal government follow suit. (Last week, chemical manufacturer 3M hit a $10 billion settlement on the contamination of many public drinking water systems in the United States with PFAS, some of the same substances found in clothing.)

In the book, she calls for more regulation and research on the chemicals that go into making our clothes, allowing regulators to test and recall toxic items, requiring ingredient lists on fashion products and a crackdown on greenwashing.

Wouldn’t it be great to move to a precautionary principle where, when it comes to chemicals, it’s not innocent until proven guilty? she thought. Let’s make sure they are safe before using them.

Wicker is wary of conscious consumption even if this book is a call for consumer safety. I don’t want it to become a store to get by, she said. She took a tip from one of her interlocutors, a Duke University researcher who found high concentrations of potentially carcinogenic synthetic substances. Azo dyes in children’s clothing.

I asked her how she had changed her buying habits. She said: Buy less.

Courtesy of Media Nexus. ByDanielle Renwick.

Image selected by MART-PRODUCTION.

