A woman took to TikTok to find out if the dress was appropriate for the wedding

A woman who doubted a dress she bought was appropriate for a wedding has turned to TikTok for help.

Angela Pham, a photographer, planned to wear her “dream dress” to a friend’s wedding.

The $550 Carolina Herrera dress caused a stir, so Pham told Insider she decided not to “take the risk.”

Angela Pham, a photographer based in New York, sparked a massive style debate among TikTokers after she posted a video Saturday, asking people to consider if a vintage Carolina Herrera dress she bought on The RealReal was “cleared to wear as a guest at a wedding.” The clip, which had more than 683,000 views on Thursday, caused a stir, with social media users flooding the comments with their honest takes.

“Please help me, I really need your opinion in this very controversial way,” Pham told viewers.

In an earlier TikTok, Pham said she managed to find the dress after a year of searching. After trying it on she said she felt like Carrie Bradshaw but sparked debate when she wrote in the comments section asking viewers if they thought it would be OK to wear it to a wedding .

In the new TikTok, Pham gave an overview of the comments she received. “Some of you said I would outshine the bride, some of you said the skirt was too bridal, and many of you said it was very good to wear,” he said. she declared.

Pham also said she collected the opinions of four famous people, including her “best gay friend”, a friend who works as a stylist, her mother and a friend who recently got married. The first two said yes while the last two said no.

TikTokers were also divided in the comments of the new video. One of the most liked comments comes from a user who wrote: “No. Even if the bride doesn’t care, others will and it will be an unnecessary distraction/invitation to negative energy during a special day.”

“If you’re confused, no,” wrote another.

“That’s a hard no for marriage,” another TikToker wrote. “The skirt and shoes give the bride away, but the dress is amazing and you should save it for another event.”

Spoiler alert: Pham confirmed to Insider that after seeing the comments, she decided against wearing the dress.

Pham saves her “dream dress” for another occasion

An avid collector of vintage dresses, Pham said she fell in love with this particular dress when she saw one on TikTok last year. After bumping into it while looking for a wedding guest outfit on The RealReal recently, she decided to buy it for $550.

“I frequent vintage fairs and scour the internet for unique designer finds,” Pham said. “This one in particular has such an interesting silhouette with its skin-tight tube top, low waist and contrasting puffy skirt.”

She added that the dress “fitted like a glove” when it arrived, but even before seeking outside opinions, she thought “the white skirt, despite the contrasting black top, pushed it” for a guest outfit. of marriage.

Although it’s still her dream dress, Pham said she considered the comments on TikTok, which she initially turned to for help as she says people on the platform are “so unfiltered”.

“People on TikTok really have strong opinions and aren’t afraid to tell you the truth, which makes it so much more real and interesting as a social media platform than, say, Instagram,” a- she declared.

Ultimately, Pham said she had plenty of other “uncontroversial” wedding guest outfit options up her sleeve. But that doesn’t mean she’ll be getting rid of her “dream dress” anytime soon.

“I keep the dress,” she said. “But on TikTok’s advice, I’m saving it for a non-wedding event.”