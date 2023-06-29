Fashion
A woman took to TikTok to find out if the dress was appropriate for the wedding
- A woman who doubted a dress she bought was appropriate for a wedding has turned to TikTok for help.
- Angela Pham, a photographer, planned to wear her “dream dress” to a friend’s wedding.
- The $550 Carolina Herrera dress caused a stir, so Pham told Insider she decided not to “take the risk.”
A woman who had doubts about whether her ‘dream dress’ was appropriate for a friend’s wedding says she decided not to ‘take the risk’ after thousands of TikTokers told her to do not do it.
Angela Pham, a photographer based in New York, sparked a massive style debate among TikTokers after she posted a video Saturday, asking people to consider if a vintage Carolina Herrera dress she bought on The RealReal was “cleared to wear as a guest at a wedding.” The clip, which had more than 683,000 views on Thursday, caused a stir, with social media users flooding the comments with their honest takes.
“Please help me, I really need your opinion in this very controversial way,” Pham told viewers.
In an earlier TikTok, Pham said she managed to find the dress after a year of searching. After trying it on she said she felt like Carrie Bradshaw but sparked debate when she wrote in the comments section asking viewers if they thought it would be OK to wear it to a wedding .
In the new TikTok, Pham gave an overview of the comments she received. “Some of you said I would outshine the bride, some of you said the skirt was too bridal, and many of you said it was very good to wear,” he said. she declared.
Pham also said she collected the opinions of four famous people, including her “best gay friend”, a friend who works as a stylist, her mother and a friend who recently got married. The first two said yes while the last two said no.
TikTokers were also divided in the comments of the new video. One of the most liked comments comes from a user who wrote: “No. Even if the bride doesn’t care, others will and it will be an unnecessary distraction/invitation to negative energy during a special day.”
“If you’re confused, no,” wrote another.
“That’s a hard no for marriage,” another TikToker wrote. “The skirt and shoes give the bride away, but the dress is amazing and you should save it for another event.”
Spoiler alert: Pham confirmed to Insider that after seeing the comments, she decided against wearing the dress.
Pham saves her “dream dress” for another occasion
An avid collector of vintage dresses, Pham said she fell in love with this particular dress when she saw one on TikTok last year. After bumping into it while looking for a wedding guest outfit on The RealReal recently, she decided to buy it for $550.
“I frequent vintage fairs and scour the internet for unique designer finds,” Pham said. “This one in particular has such an interesting silhouette with its skin-tight tube top, low waist and contrasting puffy skirt.”
She added that the dress “fitted like a glove” when it arrived, but even before seeking outside opinions, she thought “the white skirt, despite the contrasting black top, pushed it” for a guest outfit. of marriage.
Although it’s still her dream dress, Pham said she considered the comments on TikTok, which she initially turned to for help as she says people on the platform are “so unfiltered”.
“People on TikTok really have strong opinions and aren’t afraid to tell you the truth, which makes it so much more real and interesting as a social media platform than, say, Instagram,” a- she declared.
Ultimately, Pham said she had plenty of other “uncontroversial” wedding guest outfit options up her sleeve. But that doesn’t mean she’ll be getting rid of her “dream dress” anytime soon.
“I keep the dress,” she said. “But on TikTok’s advice, I’m saving it for a non-wedding event.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/woman-asked-tiktok-for-advice-wedding-guest-dress-not-appropriate-2023-6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Anthony Mackie Addresses Jonathan Majors Arrest, Is the First MCU Actor to Comment
- England vs Australia Second Test, Day Two Series Highlights, Results and Latest News; Nathan Lyon sustains calf injury; Steve Smith scores century; Cam Green no ball problems
- A woman took to TikTok to find out if the dress was appropriate for the wedding
- Wall Street mixed, Treasury yields rise on strong US economic data
- TCL Founder Calls for More Efforts to Innovate
- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Rawson, east of Melbourne
- Heatwave kills Texas, tests power grid, suffocates South
- Bollywood hotties set themselves major fitness goals
- Boston Small earns Academic All-America Honor
- Former Google exec to run in 2024 U.S. Senate election to replace Feinstein in California
- Kapil Sibal’s blow to PM Modi on the uniform civil code
- After the prayer of Eid al-Adha 1444 H, Acting Governor (Pj) Al Muktabar slaughtered sacrificial cattle assisted by President Joko Widodo