Summer fashion report, 2023 edition

Summer heat is in full swing, summer fashion too. Sure, it all sticks to your thighs, but hey, we were always there to be ourselves and knock them out, sweaty or not.

We’ve got some tips from the team at upscale boutique Martin Patrick 3 in North Loops on the latest summer fashion trends and how to create the perfect summer wardrobe for 2023.

So what does summer fashion look like?

It’s fun, it’s playful, it was so much on our winter coats and sweaters, says buyer Samantha Tousey. With the season comes bold, bold colors that mimic the nature around us; the greens and pinks are starting to pop out and the reds and blues are starting to fade. There are floral prints everywhere, She adds. There are amazing bomber jackets that have flowers. You see it in shorts, tops, on every level.

So, how is the summer fashion of 2023 different from that of 2022? What’s new?

Cargo pockets, Tousey said right away. Cargo pockets are back in a enormous path. Think back to the early 1990s, you’ll start to see a lot of that. She also mentions that we’re seeing a more relaxed fit in all types of clothing, mimicking the lightness of the summer air. Staying cool is just as important as looking at it.

Speaking of staying cool, Tousey and I chatted a bit about how convenience and practicality play a huge role in fashion. Fabrics that are light, well packaged and easy and quick to put on are what we are going for really want to wearand it makes building a budget wardrobe so much easier when we keep these things in mind.

Many brands use interlock cotton, it’s a very nice four-way stretch cotton that packs away very easily. Modal is also great for summer. Things that are not super hot and heavy and you don’t have to worry about ironing them. No one really wants to get their iron out.

I felt so seen when she said those words. Who wants to do chores before going out?

Viscose is another wrinkle resistant fabric mentioned by Tousey that I had never heard of before, thought you might be familiar with its cousin, rayon. Apparently the creases will disappear from the viscose if you hang it overnight. What magic. Classic terry cloth is another wonderfully summery material that stays clean.

Tousey says what got her most excited this summer was turning to inspiring brands like Bode, a New York-based clothing line founded by CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year winner Emily Adams Bode Aujla. in 2021 and 2022. is all about vintage, preservation and bold patterns and textures. Their men’s line is very fluid and androgynous in style, something that’s still hard to find in the fashion world, kudos to them for doing that. Their women’s line will launch this summer, hopefully with a similar vibe.

They have this silk blouse that has a New York pattern, and then they have crochet pieces just fun prints, says Tousey. Bold patterns and statement pieces are everywhere, up and down. Abstract, checkered, floral, you name it, the bolder the better.

The funniest part of fashion? Accessorize!

Large earrings, gold jewelry. Silver comes and goes, but it always leans heavily towards gold. Big gold coins, gold cuffs. For shoes, you always see sneakers galore. The sneaker trend is going nowhere, Tousey assures us. Platform sandals and platform loafers are also still very trendy this summer.

Of course, we also talked about sunglasses.

There are so many fun colors like papayas and greens, the same color stories continue. We saw a retro atmosphere of the 70s with a play on the color of the lenses. No more mirrors, just classic colored glasses. Tousey says the once-popular Shield sunglasses with chunky ski goggles are also slowly disappearing, a trend she’s happy to say goodbye to (ditto).

How about taking care of our planet and thinking about eco-responsible fashion choices?

Many of our brands use recycled cotton or recycled silk, says Tousey. We’re doing a lot with Citizens of Humanity and AGOLDE, and they’re actually doing a great sustainable movement where everything is organic cotton, everything in the United States, they’re working with local farmers rather than bringing it in from overseas. She mentions that brands are also doing cool things like making sweaters without waste, using leftover pieces of yarn from a sweater to weave a whole new sweater, which also makes them one of a kind.

Tousey says sustainability in fashion is definitely getting more and more people on board. Before, it felt like it was some kind of buzzword, and now it’s like it was actually a priority and actually happening. Supporting brands that make the effort to create change is important, as is finding recycled and organic products, much like we do in the supermarket.

If you’re looking for brands that support changing gender norms and move toward a non-binary view of fashion, check out Bode, as mentioned earlier, and Minneapolis-based brand MX Apparel Design. Tousey said that while the fashion industry still has a long way to go to move away from the gender binary, it is certain that from where we were five years ago, ten years ago, it changes. We saw cuts and patterns merging in delightful ways as more and more brands immersed themselves in leveling the fashion playing field.

What kind of advice would a fashionista give the average person to up their style game?

Be honest with yourself!

Just go with your style, says Tousey. I think sometimes people try to look like people who are on Instagram or on social media and it doesn’t really come across, it doesn’t feel authentic. You feel most confident in what you are comfortable in, so be true to yourself.

If you’re in the North Loop area this summer, come check out Martin Patrick 3 and get inspired!

www.martinpatrick3.com