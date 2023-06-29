Stylish and Chic Midi Summer Dresses from Amazon Under $50 – 50 IS NOT OLD

Today I’m sharing stylish and chic midi summer dresses from Amazon, and you’ll love that they’re all under $50!

The midi dress is exactly what it sounds like, a dress that falls in the middle – not too short and not a full length maxi. It can fall anywhere between the knee and the ankle. They don’t all hit the same spot, but they’re still considered “noon”, and of course, they’re all very cute!

I’m partial to midi and maxi dresses because they make me long and skinny. I’m 5’6″ for size reference. This turquoise blue ruffled dress is perfect for summer because you will have a lot of air flowing through the dress. I love adding a light cardigan to my dresses because it can be chilly in the mornings and evenings, and the restaurants are always freezing.

Here is the dress without the cardigan. You will notice my bra straps if you look closely. When I wear a jacket or cardigan over a dress and don’t intend to take it off, I wear my normal bra. Otherwise, I will generally wear Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone Cover Ups. I’m not very chesty, so it suits me well. However, if you need something sturdier, check out my post on comfortable and supportive strapless bras for women over 50.

This bright and lively tiered dress makes a statement! This dress is perfect for the beach, but you can wear it wherever you want. The levels are asymmetrical, which adds some visual interest. The white cardigan goes very well with the dress and the straw clutch goes perfectly with the beach vibe.

Here is the dress without the cardigan. You can see the asymmetric levels better in this photo.

Since the other two dresses were so colorful, I thought I’d add a muted dress for those who don’t want to make a big statement. This blue and white striped midi dress is classic in style and would be perfect with a blazer. The dress has an elastic waist, so I added a stretchy belt to the look that coordinates with the crossbody purse.

The straps of this dress are wider than previous dresses. I saw myself wearing this dress in the fall with a Jean jacket or a navy blue blazer.

More Midi Summer Dresses from Amazon Under $50

Casual Summer Striped Button V-Neck Sleeveless

I love this dress! It’s laid back and perfect for hot days, but I can throw on a cardigan and be prepared for air-conditioned restaurants. Also, any dress with pockets is always a YES to me.

Short Sleeve V-Neck Bohemian Wrap Midi Dress

This comes in a variety of colors, and I love the frilly sleeve. It’s feminine without being over the top and covers a lot of skin, which I love.

Summer midi dress with ruffled sleeves

This is a great dress to wear on vacation. I’ll take it with me on my next trips when we’re running for lunch, shopping or whenever I need to throw something away and don’t feel like getting dressed.

Long striped linen dress with elegant ruffled cap sleeves

A classic striped print dress is perfect for dates, days at the beach, shopping and more. Under $40.00 and some versions have long sleeves. I LOVE the blue and white striped version, plus the polka dot one is adorable.

Smocked Midi A-Line Dress

Dreamy is the first thought that came to my mind when I saw this dress. It’s all about the details for me, and I love this flirty, feminine clutch. It’s on its way to me, and I hope I look as good in this dress as the model.

Bohemian Retro Floral Print V-Neck Dress

You knew I had to include something colorful! I love fun prints, and this one has a ton to choose from. Again, I’d throw this in for a quick vacation look. I also like that it is lightweight and has sleeves.

Summer casual dress with floral print

This is for you Gurls who want a little more coverage. It would work well for a casual summer wedding or baby shower. It’s very tasteful, but still says “summer”. It comes in lots of colors and prints, and I liked all of them.

Floral bohemian dress with short sleeves

It’s super cute and would work well for a casual shopping day, or with the right jewelry and accessories, a wedding or work event. I know many of you prefer dresses with sleeves, so today I tried to choose a lot for you.

A-line dress with puff sleeves and square neckline

I love the bold print and the 3/4 sleeves, and it also comes in plain. You know I’m a color girl, and there are so many bright and vivid patterns to choose from.

Hope you enjoyed this midi summer dress from Amazon post. Be sure to let me know which was your favorite.

