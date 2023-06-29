Bjrk’s iconic swan dress, which once stole the Oscars red carpet, will headline a London show of daring fashion designs





The swan dress Bjrk wore to the 2001 Oscars was delightfully provocative, even by the musician’s standards, especially when a large egg fell from it. Controversial at first, the design has now entered the pantheon of red carpet highlights. Made by UK-based Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski for KTZ, the dress is the centerpiece of the exhibition Rebel: 30 years of London fashionscheduled to open September 16 at the Design Museum in London. Sponsored by British brand Alexander McQueen, whose namesake shook up the museum scene in 2011 with his acclaimed Savage Beauty retrospective, first at the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute and then at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the exhibition features nearly 100 bold looks from the debut or debut collections of young designers. Other stunning pieces from the show include a replica of Sam Smith’s inflatable latex costume, designed by HARRI’s Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai, son of a latex producer in India, which they wore at the BRIT Awards, as well as the Harry Styles’ Steven Stokey Daley outfit from his golden music. video, the upcycled Union Jack jacket by Russell Sage that Kate Moss wore during British vogueand a sprawling Molly Goddard ruffled dress that went viral when Rihanna sported it. The exhibition is a collaboration between the Design Museum and the British Fashion Council (BFC) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BFCs NEWGEN programme, according to a statement. All the creators of the show have been supported by NEWGEN in their early career. The swan dress was first unveiled at the Pejoskis NEWGEN show in London for Autumn/Winter 2001, where it was spotted by the Icelandic singer, who snagged it and, in addition to the Oscars, snagged it. worn on the cover of his In the evening album. The now-iconic dress has only been publicly displayed twice before both times in New York. Its inclusion in Rebel marks the first time it has been seen in the UK and in the city where it was conceived and created. The exhibition is organized into three parts: Art School, which shows how London’s art education system, including the renowned Central Saint Martins University, incubated individuality; Backstage Pass, where visitors can relive the frantic moments just before a fashion show; and Runway, where visitors can join the front row to watch six parades. Visitors will be amazed by the many instantly recognizable fashion items on display, said Tim Marlow, Director and CEO of the Design Museum, but we hope they will also be captivated by the breadth, depth, diversity and talent of world class that has emerged from the London fashion scene over the past three decades. More trending stories: A German museum has found an incredibly low-tech solution to protect its Rembrandt canvas from a leaky ceiling US judge permanently bars digital artist Mason Rothschild from selling his MetaBirkin NFTs, giving Herms a win A Frank Frazetta Painting of a Muscular Warrior Sold for $6 Million, Making It the Most Expensive Work of Comic Book or Fantasy Art in the World A 17th-century double portrait of black and white women said to be of exceptional significance will remain in the UK Art Industry News: South Korean Student Thought Museum Wanted Him to Eat the $120,000 Taped Banana + Other Stories This famous dollhouse is adorned with tiny original artwork, including a miniature by Duchamp. Here are three things to know about the one-of-a-kind treasure Elisabetta Sirani painted in public to prove that her work was hers. Here’s how she became a 17th century star and why she’s remembered now Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





