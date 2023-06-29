Fashion
Is Shein about to go public? Report says company has filed for IPO, but Chinese firm denies plan
Topline
Fast fashion retailer Shein shot down a Thursday report of Reuters which claimed it had confidentially registered with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States, in what would be a highly controversial listing in the United States given the controversy around trademark labor practices.
Highlights
shin said Forbes in an email he denied rumors around the story to Reuters, which said the company had filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company, which has surrounded itself with controversial following allegations of using forced labor, could have been the most valuable Chinese company to go public in the United States, according to Reuters.
Shein was valued at $66 billion following a $2 billion funding round this year, a valuation down more than 25% from a year earlier, according to the The Wall Street Journal.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes.
Key context
Shein is known for its fast fashion platform that offers low prices on a wide variety of men’s and women’s clothing, making it a popular brand in the US according to Money.co.uk report last year, Shein managed to overtake companies such as Zara, Nike and Adidas in the most searched clothing brands on Google. However, the company’s success comes at a very controlled cost involving high emissions and alleged forced labor that lawmakers have encouraged the SEC to crack down on. The company produced approx. 6.3 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2021 and has historically denied allegations of forced labor and maintained that he had endeavored to comply with customs and import laws. However, attempts to erase his record, such as a tour of a clothing factory given by the company to influences, were met with skepticism.
Large number
$100 billion. It was Sheins who reported the valuation during a funding round last year before dropping to about $60 billion This year.
Further reading
Exclusive: China’s Shein files U.S. IPO – sources (Reuters)
Shein denies filing for IPO (Axios)
Sheins Influencer Trip Backlash ExplainedAnd What We Know About The Allegations Against Them (Forbes)
Shein is the most popular fashion brand in the world at a huge cost to all of us (Time)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2023/06/29/is-shein-about-to-hit-stock-market-report-says-company-filed-for-ipo-but-chinese-firm-denies-plan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s football reveals schedule for 2023
- Is Shein about to go public? Report says company has filed for IPO, but Chinese firm denies plan
- 3,000 Minnesota International Institute nursing assistant students certified
- 3 charged in insider trading case linked to IPO of former President Donald Trump’s media company
- Bollywood roundup: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan, and many more…
- lost the transatlantic battle for an important mineral
- CM Yogi Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Raising Sugar Cane Farmers’ FRP
- After Eid al-Adha 1444 H prayer, Acting Governor of Banten slaughtered sacrificial animals assisted by President Joko Widodo
- Diane Kruger likes to dress ‘outside her comfort zone’ | Entertainment
- Tennis: Former world number one Wozniacki announces comeback
- Bjrk’s iconic swan dress, which once stole the Oscars red carpet, will headline a London show of daring fashion designs
- How to claim cash from Google, meta class action lawsuit