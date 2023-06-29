Fashion brands’ narrative on sustainability must change, UN says





Diving brief: The United Nations Environment Program and UN Climate Change published new recommendations for those working in fashion marketing and communications wednesday with the aim of promoting more sustainability in the fashion industry and helping to align communications strategies with the United Nations 1.5 degree climate target .

The Sustainable Fashion Communication Handbook presents eight principles for brand managers, marketers, media and influencers and they focus on leadership with scientific facts, promoting changes in behavior and practices and advocacy.

The playbook suggests that fashion communicators use their cultural reach to play an advocacy and education role. The United Nations also hopes that this manual can help it achieve its climate objectives in the Paris Agreement , Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its Sustainable Development Goals. Overview of the dive: The foundations of the new guidelines are information and science, primarily tackling misinformation and greenwashing. Because sustainability has become a selling point for fashion brands, the UN says vague sustainability language and practices have become confusing to consumers and created mistrust. A 2020 study by the European Commission, referenced in the report, found that 53.3% of environmental claims reported in the EU were vague, misleading or unsubstantiated. A separate report referenced in the playbook, which focused exclusively on the fashion industry, found that 60% of European fashion giants’ sustainability claims are unsubstantiated and misleading. The playbook argues that the solution to these challenges is to commit to transparency and provide evidence. The guidelines also note the cultural power of fashion, saying it is one of the most powerful marketing drivers in the world, fashion shapes the very notion of desire and aspiration, in turn impacting broader cultural norms and expectations. Because of this power, the playbook states that fashion communicators should avoid language that promotes overconsumption, including advertising that focuses on the idea of ​​buying new items as the key to meeting psychological needs. The playbook also suggests focusing on inclusive marketing that demonstrates fashion’s interdependence with communities, biodiversity and nature. It also encourages consumer education about the origin of clothing. Another fundamental point of the playbook is advocacy, particularly at the leadership level. He suggests empowering citizens to engage and advocate for the needs of the system and provide positive, action-based recommendations to help them in this task. The guidelines state that this is a cautionary tale about respecting the values ​​you are promoting.

