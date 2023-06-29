The wedding dress becomes an unintended family tradition

Content of the article
On Saturday, Isabella Thomson will continue a unique family tradition that began by accident in the 1950s.
Isabella Thomson will be the fifth woman in three generations to wear her grandmother’s wedding dress when she marries on Saturday.
She will be the fifth woman in her family to wear her grandmother’s wedding dress.
I always saw it hanging in the closet when I was a little girl and heard the story of the multiple women who wore it, she said.
First worn in 1957 by Isabella’s grandmother, Joanne (Kendall) Leier, the dress was purchased for $500 at a boutique in downtown Saskatoon.
She knows she bought it in 1957 in Saskatoon, on Second Avenue somewhere, but she can’t remember where, said Lisa (Leier) Thomson, Isabelle’s mother.
The following year, Leiers’ younger sister, Darlene (Kendall) Schneider, wore the dress for her own wedding. Money was tight for the family and borrowing her sister’s dress made sense, Lisa said.
(My mom) a good big sister, so she let her use it.
In 1982, the same year their parents celebrated their 25th birthday, Lisa’s sister, Leslie (Leier) Fisher, was the next to wear the dress.
It seemed like a perfect way to celebrate their anniversary by having it seen by the same parents who saw the dress on my mom 25 years earlier, Fisher said in an email.
I loved that it wasn’t 80s style at all but had the vintage look I wanted.
Lisa followed in 1995, choosing to wear the dress primarily out of convenience.
I wasn’t really into weddings, so I was like, I got a free dress, it fits, my sister wore it and my mom wore it, and I just thought that was a beautiful tradition.
Lisa refers to the dress as their family’s own Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, she said with a chuckle. Every woman who wore the dress despite differences in size and body type was able to wear it without alternations and liked the style.
Isabella said she was thrilled to carry on the family tradition, following in the footsteps of the women who are important to her.
It just felt right to know that all of these amazing women in my life wore it, and I’d love to be a part of that too. It’s really special for me to wear this and have these family members there too to attend my wedding.
After Isabella’s grandfather passed away last fall, having her wedding dress makes even more sense, Lisa said.
Just knowing that my mother will see the dress again is especially meaningful to our family.
The story of the dress will be showcased at Isabella’s wedding reception, with photos of the four previous brides displayed along with a note about when each got married.
After Isabelle’s wedding, the dress will return to storage to await the next family member who chooses to wear it.
If they say they want to use it, it’s there for them for the future. And everyone is aware of the dress code in the family too; that everyone wore it and it would certainly be open to anyone who wanted it, of course, Lisa said.
