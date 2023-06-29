The wedding dress becomes an unintended family tradition

Isabella Thomson will be the fifth woman in three generations to wear her grandmother’s wedding dress when she marries on Saturday. Photo by Rob O’Flanagan / Star Phoenix of Saskatoon

Content of the article On Saturday, Isabella Thomson will continue a unique family tradition that began by accident in the 1950s.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get exclusive access to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that you can share, download and comment on.

Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights and analysis from our award-winning journalists.

Support local journalists and the next generation of journalists.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional items per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

Content of the article She will be the fifth woman in her family to wear her grandmother’s wedding dress.

We deliver the local news you need in these turbulent times on weekdays at 3 p.m. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Saskatoon StarPhoenix Afternoon Headlines will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again

Content of the article I always saw it hanging in the closet when I was a little girl and heard the story of the multiple women who wore it, she said. First worn in 1957 by Isabella’s grandmother, Joanne (Kendall) Leier, the dress was purchased for $500 at a boutique in downtown Saskatoon. Photo provided She knows she bought it in 1957 in Saskatoon, on Second Avenue somewhere, but she can’t remember where, said Lisa (Leier) Thomson, Isabelle’s mother. The following year, Leiers’ younger sister, Darlene (Kendall) Schneider, wore the dress for her own wedding. Money was tight for the family and borrowing her sister’s dress made sense, Lisa said. (My mom) a good big sister, so she let her use it.

Content of the article

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Photo provided In 1982, the same year their parents celebrated their 25th birthday, Lisa’s sister, Leslie (Leier) Fisher, was the next to wear the dress. It seemed like a perfect way to celebrate their anniversary by having it seen by the same parents who saw the dress on my mom 25 years earlier, Fisher said in an email. I loved that it wasn’t 80s style at all but had the vintage look I wanted. Photo provided Lisa followed in 1995, choosing to wear the dress primarily out of convenience. I wasn’t really into weddings, so I was like, I got a free dress, it fits, my sister wore it and my mom wore it, and I just thought that was a beautiful tradition. Photo provided Lisa refers to the dress as their family’s own Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, she said with a chuckle. Every woman who wore the dress despite differences in size and body type was able to wear it without alternations and liked the style.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Isabella said she was thrilled to carry on the family tradition, following in the footsteps of the women who are important to her. It just felt right to know that all of these amazing women in my life wore it, and I’d love to be a part of that too. It’s really special for me to wear this and have these family members there too to attend my wedding. Photo by Rob O’Flanagan / Star Phoenix of Saskatoon After Isabella’s grandfather passed away last fall, having her wedding dress makes even more sense, Lisa said. Just knowing that my mother will see the dress again is especially meaningful to our family. The story of the dress will be showcased at Isabella’s wedding reception, with photos of the four previous brides displayed along with a note about when each got married.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article After Isabelle’s wedding, the dress will return to storage to await the next family member who chooses to wear it. If they say they want to use it, it’s there for them for the future. And everyone is aware of the dress code in the family too; that everyone wore it and it would certainly be open to anyone who wanted it, of course, Lisa said. [email protected] A Saskatchewan Love Story A Saskatoon baker tests his skills during a National Baking Contest show on CTV Spring Membership Sale: Our in-depth and timely news journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For a limited time, you can get full online access to the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post, as well as the National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites, for just $40 for one year or $1 per week for 52 weeks. Support our journalism by subscribing today: The Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

Content of the article

Share this article on your social network