The craziest shoes from Men’s Fashion Weeks in Paris and Milan

There is a lot to digest from this month spring-summer 2024 men fashion shows in Europe.

By highly acclaimed Pharrell Williamss debut at Louis Vuittonto Jonathan Anderson’s persistent willingness to try something eccentric (both at Loewe and his eponymous label), there were plenty of eye-catching shoes and accessories in Milan and Paris.

Some eye-catching styles came in the form of kitschy animal references, while others played with unexpected materials. Some articles even seemed to poke fun at themselves and the internet’s obsession with viral moments.

Here’s a look at the craziest (in a good way) and most talked about shoes from the Spring 24 collections during menswear weeks in Paris and Milan.

It was double the shoes and double the fun at the Comme des Garons Mens Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. This season, the label has launched a new collaboration with Japanese footwear brand Kids Love Gaite and its designer Shintaro Yamamoto. The surreal style is a derby model made with the added bonus of another toe box protruding from the side of the shoe. Another version also featured a second toe stacked directly on top of the main one. While the jury is still out on whether it’s hard to get into, the models don’t seem to have a problem.

Comme des Garons Hommes collaborative shoe with Kids Love Gaite.

Rick Owens

As footwear becomes a priority for Rick Owens, who also has collaborations with Dr. Martens, Converse and Birkenstock, the designer has launched a new medically inspired boot style in Paris last week. Dubbed the medical boot, the style is akin to a cast of foot and features a stiff, structural silhouette with pointed toes, thick, secure straps, and silver buckle closures. Sandals and open-toed variations of the wild boot were worn by the models as they walked the runway at the Palais de Tokyo amid a smoky post-apocalyptic scene. Needless to say, you shouldn’t wear these boots in bad weather if you want your feet to stay dry.

Rick Owens new medical boot

MSCHF x Crocs

Some of the wackiest moments have happened outside of the shows, not just on the tracks. The company MSCHF, in search of viral moments, unveiled its new style outside the Rick Owens show in Paris. In fact, musician Tommy Cash was spotted dressed as a mime outside the show on a unicycle and front row, relaxing in a pair of big yellow boots with accentuated cut-out ventilation holes designed in collaboration with Crocs. Although the initial preview and acknowledgment of an official collaboration between Crocs and MSCHF has been revealed, specific release information for the upcoming Big Yellow Boot is currently unavailable. The company, which recently made headlines for its oversized Big Red Boots, is known for its fashionable, boundary-pushing shoes and this latest style is another notch in the company’s playbook.

Tommy Cash attends the Rick Owens fashion show with the new boots.

JW Anderson

Developing the Paw heeled boot and the Paw heeled mule first introduced as part of the Fall ’23 women’s collection, designer Jonathan Anderson presented two new iterations for men during his brand’s Spring ’24 show. eponymous in Milan earlier this month. Featuring the same animal-inspired molded toe, the Paw Derby and Paw Loafer are made in new constructions including shiny calfskin, soft nappa and waxed suede. This new style goes viral Wellie hoof frog from last season and let’s not forget JW Andersons pigeon bag.

New Paw loafers from JW Anderson.

Louis Vuitton

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, Pharrell Williams’ design debut at Louis Vuitton did not disappoint. And while there were plenty of standout shoe options this season, the comfy, oversized LV slippers were the most unique. Also interesting are the Monogram intarsia magnified sheepskin slippers featuring an embossed outsole with a bear print adding a touch of whimsy. Or as Louis Vuitton put it in their show notes: created to leave an impression. Honorable mention also goes to the evening football boot covered in crystals and the Damoflage printed snowboard boot.

Louis Vuitton oversized slippers

Feng Chen Wang

For Spring/Summer 2024, London designer Feng Chen Wang was inspired by a fresh start with multiple references to nature, especially falling leaves. This theme ran through the entire collection which was shown in the courtyard of the Paris Lyce Collge Montaigne public school, right down to the statement shoes. For this collection, Wang draped Nike Air Force 1s in abandoned leaves, sprouting flowers and tulle decor. The result was a youthful and playful take on sneaker culture and a nod to the collections’ overall theme. But, if tulle additions to the kicks are too much for you, don’t worry, there are moderate options too.

Feng Chen Wangs covered Air Force 1

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Claws returned to the Charles Jeffery Loverboys show in Milan this month. The British designer has chosen to place his signature claws on loafer and mule styles this season in black and white colourways. The style is an iteration of the designers’ claw shoe series that debuted in Autumn/Winter 2019 in collaboration with British shoemaker Roker. While these new shoes offer an edge over the classic preppy style, let’s just say, try not to get kicked by someone wearing these shoes.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboys claw mules

BRE

ERLs Eli Russell Linnetz launched his first house brand shoe at Pitti Man earlier this month. The oversized skateboard-inspired design draws inspiration from the designers’ California roots and echoes the brand’s signature swirl and wave patterns. The shoes, which also feature rhinestone laces, help tell ERL’s story in the brand’s first-ever solo show. The shoe is reminiscent of the larger shoes of the 90s where skaters rocked them with oversized Dickies shorts and a graphic tee, although this version has a more luxurious touch. Go for the metallic silver option for the ultimate statement.

Zoom on the new skate shoe from ERL.

Fendi

While these aren’t necessarily crazy, the new Fendi Lab Clog is an unusual silhouette for the Italian luxury brand. Characterized by a pivoting heel strap and a bio-based rubber molded FF sole, the style is more reminiscent of a gardening shoe than something you’d see on a catwalk. Still, the clog will undoubtedly become a must-have shoe next season alongside some labels of other viral accessories, including coffee cup holders! Also, an honorable mention to Fendis’ new collaboration with the architect kengo getwhich features waranshi paper, birch back, tuscan olive wood and bamboo styles.

The new Fendi Lab Clog.

Walter van Beirendonck

Walter van Beirendonck is no stranger to larger than life designs. This season was no exception when the Belgian designer presented white dress shoes with an elongated pointed toe and a signature tooth pattern. For an extra quirky touch, Van Beirendonck added a pair of yellow eyes to the upper, providing a cartoonish, crocodile-like twist to the style. This shoe model blended well with other standout items we’ve come to expect from the designer like sunglasses with artificial noses, W-caps, and alien designs.

Walter Van Beirendoncks crocodile smile shoes.

