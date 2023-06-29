What is Farmcore? Check out TikTok’s new kind of fashion





Another day, another basic aesthetic brought to you by fashion girls on TikTok. While Farmcore isn’t a huge departure from other recent aesthetics to come out of the app, you can call it Coastal Cowgirl’s little sister or Cottagecore’s sibling twin, it’s unique enough to have landed a spot in our hearts and on our list of favorite summer trends. As a hashtag on social networksit has around 150 million views on TikTok and an insane amount of light leak filtered berry picking videos.



As a vibe, it’s dreamy, effortless and a bit undone. As a fashion inspiration, it offers the retro sweetness of a cottagecore sundress and the mud-covered boots of an authentic coastal cowgirl. Let’s dive into it.





What is Farmcore Fashion? Farmcore got its start as a twin to Cottagecore. On TikTok, that meant the two aesthetics were virtually interchangeable: gauzy cotton dresses, hair bows and vintage corsets were the fashion touchstones of both looks. But in this summer’s fashion landscape, Farmcore has gotten a little rough around the edges, thanks in large part to fashion girls living on real farms. Turns out pink satin slippers aren’t the right shoes to wear on an IRL farm.





While cottagecore clothing is great to wear for picnics, lounging on a soft moss bed, or eating petit fours, a farmcore cut tends to incorporate more practical items like boots and long skirts that you can easily climb to jump a paddock fence. But it’s the shoes that separate Farmcore from Cottagecore more than anything else. While Cottagecore footwear tends towards dainty slippers and soft shoes, Farmcore focuses on sturdy boots that would be functional on a real farm.



Farmcore is still enchanted by sepia-toned bygone eras, but it’s more portable to everyday modern life than Cottagecore and isn’t afraid to get a little dirty. Ahead, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Farmcore styling, plus ways to style Farmcore outfits this summer.



Neutral dresses Getty Images



Farmcore dresses are the style of Farmcore clothing you are most likely to come across while browsing your social feeds. While many Farmcore dresses are adjacent to the nap dress, a comfortable fit and lightweight natural fibers are the true cornerstones of this style.



Smocked dresses Getty Images



Similar shop: Dress Ivy City Co. Mae$118.

Smocked dresses with lace-up bustier details, floral prints and sweetheart necklines are a Farmcore staple. While longer dresses are very common in this aesthetic, you can also find them in midi lengths, like Paris Hilton’s, and minis.



delicate flowers Getty Images



Similar shop: Meadow Brittany Dress$238.

Although the hems of the Farmcore dress are long, Farmcore is not inherently an unsexy style. In fact, the combination of slightly undone styling and an old western aesthetic means there are plenty of sultry Farmcore options, including strappy dresses with ribbons, thigh-high slits and delicate floral prints. .

cowboy boots Getty Images



Similar shop: Tecovas the Abbot$335.

Cowboy boots are a Farmcore no-brainer. If you’re not inspired by the Coastal cowgirl aesthetic’s penchant for white and tan cowboy boots, Farmcore is your chance to indulge in red, brown or black versions of this Western shoe staple.



Overalls Getty Images



Similar shop: Vintage Levi’s Overalls$138.

Delicately patterned overalls combine a farm girl basic with a softer (and yes, less practical) grip. If you don’t want to splurge on new patterned overalls, you can channel the Farmcore vibes by wearing denim overalls with a floral shirt underneath.



Voluminous Crop Tops Getty Images



Similar shop: Jeannie Zimmerman puff-sleeve linen crop top$245.

If you don’t feel like fully committing to head-to-toe Farmcore, you can always opt for a cropped top that’s easy to layer over other shirt styles. A lightweight puff-sleeve crop top with ribbons or ties is the perfect Farmcore piece for something a little more daring.



Long skirts Getty Images



Similar shop: Harper Sage Skirt Harper Meadow$128.

Farmcore skirts pick up where the old-fashioned bulky petticoat left off with long, floaty skirts in lightweight fabrics like linen or cotton that are often layered or delicately decorated with ribbons, romantic prints or embroidery.



Raffia accessories Getty Images



Because Farmcore and the aesthetic of its predecessor like Cottagecore are so visually distinct, you don’t have to worry about accessories making or destroying your look. That said, if you’re the dress-up or go-home type, we recommend picking up bags and hats in woven raffia or straw, as well as leather accessories inspired by Western clothing.







Basket Bags Getty Images



Similar shop: Ivy Cove Sag Harbor Rattan Shoulder Bag$228.

Whether you choose a mini version or one you can store Farmer’s Market finds in, this classic style offers a Farmcore-approved new take on a summer staple.

