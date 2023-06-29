Fashion
Dylan Dreyer’s flattering dress today leaves fans in awe in a glamorous new photo with co-stars
Dylan Dreyer has been going all out when it comes to his fashion choices lately, and his fans have been seriously impressed with his latest look.
The Today Third Hour hosts all enjoyed an after-work lunch on Wednesday and were pictured in a group photo on Al Roker’s Instagram dressed for the occasion.
Dylan, 41, looked elegant in a floral dress that was cinched at the waist, with puff sleeves and a long, flowing skirt.
The mother-of-three paired the signature piece with a pair of white sandals, and the look was sure to catch the eye of many. “Wow, where is Dylan’s dress from? one wrote, while another remarked, “Dress info please!” A third added: “Dylan looks amazing.”
The NBC host recently traveled to London for Ascot, where she was photographed in various other head-turning looks.
These included a V-neck floral mini dress and a hot pink mini dress, paired with a coordinating fascinator.
Sharing photos on social media to document the event, she wrote: “Oh Royal Ascot, I really appreciate you!! Finished our cover with hot pink. Thanks to @elizajdresses and @camhatsnyc for bringing me together and @ginniech00 for joining me in the hot pink trend!”
Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing, “You look fabulous Dylan!” while another wrote: ‘You always kill it with your Dylan dresses!’ A third added: ‘What a great color on you!
Dylan has worked on Today for over a decade and started on the NBC show as co-anchor of Weekend Today in 2012.
The star loved her role on the weekly show, but after giving birth to her third son, Rusty, in 2021, she made the difficult decision to step back from her role so she could juggle parenthood with her weekday job at the third hour.
His last day on Weekend Today was January 29, 2022, which turned out to be emotional.
Besides working on Today, Dylan has also been busy writing children’s books.
The doting mum – who shares sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, with husband Brian Fichera – has written two books to date – Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, and Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine.
Last year, after the release of the second installment of the series, Dylan discovered that she had received the award for best illustration at the Kids’ Book Choice Awards.
She wrote in appreciation, “Oh my God!! There are no words to express how grateful I am that KIDS chose Misty as their favorite picture character in the #kidsbookchoiceawards @scrimmle brought Misty to life in my imagination and I honored so much love her as much as me!Thank you.
His eldest son Calvin played a big role in making the book and molding the characters and Dylan said HELLO! she is very proud of what they have accomplished.
“I personally think it’s even better than the first one,” the much-loved TV star said in her exclusive interview. “I think it’s a lovely story of compromise and friendship and you can’t always have it your way.
“When you give in a little, nice things happen, you get along, the day gets better and in that case, you get a rainbow.
“I love weaving science into the story and letting kids learn more about the weather. I hope everyone who reads it enjoys it.”
