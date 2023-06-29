Lustrous skin, Caesar hairstyles and other beauty trends from the Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Week runways

(L-R: Peter White/Getty Images; Etro; Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks in London, Florence, Milan and Paris, the Spring 2024 collections have showcased lightweight garments perfect for the warmer months. June’s runway looks may not have been casual, but they fit the season. There were eclectic hair and grooming techniques resulting in sleek hairstyles and makeup that created the natural laissez-faire beauty that heat and humidity can bring out.

These are the five make-up and hairstyle trends that stood out in the spring 2024 men’s fashion shows.

Combing through the details

If a comb isn’t already part of your grooming kit, it might be worth finding one you like; chances are you’ll run one through your hair in the future if the spring 2024 menswear runways are anything to go by.

Models at Martine Rose’s show in London were the first to have visible comb marks in their slicked back hair. About two weeks later, in Paris, models from Kim Jones’ collection for Dior also walked the runway with close-cropped comb grooves in their hair. The well-defined tracks visible gave a different feel to the typical slicked-back wet look.

A contrast to some wavy puff styles seen last season those looks were like, “Yeah, I put a lot of product in my hair and combed it meticulously so what?”

hair forward

If the hair was slicked back in a notable number of looks, it also ended up, in other cases, on the forehead or in the eyes.

During the aforementioned Martine Rose fashion show, a model’s hair was combed forward and appeared glued to her forehead, a slimmed down version of a Caesar and a similar look was spotted at Egonlab in Paris. Etro, in Milan, featured more traditional, but still slicked down, Caesars and coifs, with longer bangs that emphasized center stage.

At Kiko Kostadinov, the models wore beanies and skullcaps, many with their hair sticking out in front and hiding their eyes. Junya Watanabe’s dark show featured intricately and excessively styled models, some with hair that appeared to flow down their faces as if painted in oil.

As the trends roll by, the next thing we revisit seems to be distressed hair.

two-tone hair

Truly two-toned hair, not just a few streaks, stood out on the Spring 2024 runways. Let these examples serve as inspiration and tips for getting the look right.

The best example was seen in Walter Van Beirendonck, whose shows always have a lot to offer on the grooming and beauty front. His models paraded with hair split between brown and blonde, and black and brown, thanks to a series of wigs and hairpieces. The Bluemarble models had bold streaks and bands of pale yellow in their hair, as if they had been spray painted.

At Rick Owens, some models’ hair has been slicked back to emphasize the contrast between their natural black and the bleached blonde . studies also played contrast between models natural roots and their colored hair to create two-tone looks.

Post-workout glow

Maybe the post-workout high people talk about comes from looking in the mirror afterwards. With blood flow and sweat combining to make skin look red and shiny, you could say you rarely look your best.

That seemed to be the message from makeup artists working on the Spring 2024 runways, as they offered blushing cheeks, wet brows and glowing arms and torsos. Models in Lazoschmidl’s beach-themed fashion show sported red on their cheeks, which was made even more noticeable by the ice blue contact lenses they wore. MUA Jasmine Lundmark was inspired by AI rendered faces , and on some skin tones, the effect made the models look like they had been in the sun too long; others looked like they had just come out of a sauna.

In Milan, Etro’s models were covered in a sweat-like sheen that complemented their wet, pressed hair. And in London, other beach-inspired show, Saul Nash’s models also shone with fake sweat as they paraded down the runway.

On the runways, albeit off the catwalk, the sunscreen and high temperatures gave some attendees the kind of summery glow that makeup artists have worked so hard to perfect. One tip to remember when recreating these looks on a budget!

Disappear

On the opposite end of the spectrum were Kiko Kostadinov and Acne Studios.

During the Paris premiere show, the models were powdered to the point of blurring their features, giving them a somewhat ghostly appearance. Acne Studios didn’t hold a show, and it’s hard to tell what’s makeup and what’s just lighting and retouching, but the end result was similar: faces transformed into flatter, almost anonymous avatars.

Although not as drastic, at Rick Owens, makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom blended the models’ brows into their skin by smudging out one feature to highlight the others.

Sometimes less is more!