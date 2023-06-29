How Drag Race Star Jimbo Went From Comedy to Fashion Queen

Earlier this month, while performing at Club Sway in Little Rock, Arizona, drag superstar Jimbo went on stage in a purple-feathered Sarah Runnalls creation only to have it removed to reveal a Shirley Temple-inspired costume underneath. This show was in tune with Kylie Minogues Padam Padam (the gay song of the summer). The crowd went savage: Jimbo had just worn this last costume in an episode of drag race all stars season 8, in which she is now a final four contestant. Kids move through emotions, they don’t really stay in anything, says Jimbo of the Temple outfit, which came with a babydoll dress and English wig. They’re happy, then they drop their ice cream, then they’re sad. There is so much joy in being connected to emotion and letting it flow through you.

fans of drag race already know that, when it comes to their style of drag, Jimbo is downright cheerful. Since appearing in the first season of Canada Drag Race in 2020 (she was eliminated in the eighth episode), Jimbo became a fan favorite thanks to her campy credentials, comedic performances, and over-the-top silhouettes (her extra-large bust and padding are a hallmark feature of her drag) . Who could forget when we were introduced to her like her climb the Rocky Mountains and let out bloodcurdling screams at the top? Or when she imitated Manic laughter from RuPauls on Drag Race: UK vs the World? Clowning is non-verbal, Jimbo says of his approach to comedy. You want your audience to be able to simultaneously watch your story and create their own. Words can really trap you in a performance.

In this season of all stars, however, Jimbo honed her craft as she transitioned from a pure comedy queen to a rising fashion queen. Jimbo admits this was a strategic approach on his part. I went in Canadian Drag Race as a clown: The whole modeling and runway aspect was foreign to me, says Jimbo. I didn’t know how to serve on the track. [On All Stars,] I really wanted to try to bring a more fashion point of view. But I always try to bring my touch to it with a little humor.