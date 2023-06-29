Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Action Hero Physique In See-Through Dress And Underwear

On the promotional track for his upcoming Netflix action movie Stone heartGal Gadot made the cover of Vogue Hong Kong.

Photographed by Greg Swales, the 38-year-old actress donned a variety of stunning looks in shades of black, red and nude, adorned with Tiffany jewelry for their upcoming July issue.

One of the simplest broadcast ensembles also turned out to be the most daring, featuring the star in a sheer maxi-length dress.

VIDEO: Gal Gadot reacts to being nominated for the Hollywood Walk of Fame

As she struck a variety of poses showing off her statuesque figure, Gal sported her jet black locks in a top knot and wore only black underwear underneath.

Fans adored her snaps, leaving comments such as, “Wonder Woman’s button of respect” and, “Pure elegance. You define the term beauty!”

THE wonder woman The star opened up in his interview with the outlet about maintaining his strength and physique for his DC Extended Universe outings and return. Stone heartas CIA agent Rachel Stone.

“I grew up as a dancer. So learning to do action is like dancing. It’s choreography, they call it action choreography. I love it,” he said. -she explains.

©Getty Images Gal gained worldwide recognition when she debuted in 2017 as Wonder Woman

“You’re playing with your body, you’re playing with your brain. I really enjoy that part. It takes a village and a lot of professionals to film the action and do it in the biggest and boldest way.”

Released on August 11, the film also stars fifty shades directing Jamie Dornan and acclaimed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, and Gal dove into what motivated her to make a women’s action film, which she also serves as an executive producer for.

©Getty Images Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt also star in ‘Heart of Stone’

“I’m a big fan of Impossible mission And Bind movies,” she told the outlet. “And I never had the opportunity as a girl to watch myself in any of those, you know.

“I always wondered if there was room for something like this, but led by a woman. And I think I only gained confidence after wonder woman came out and became a huge hit.”

©Instagram Pilot Wave Makes Production Debut With Upcoming “Heart Of Stone”

In a previous interview with The Officialshe further developed her desire to create Stone heartsaying, “The very idea of ​​starting the production company [Pilot Wave Motion Pictures] with my husband [Jaron Varsano] was to be master of my destiny.

“I’m not the kind of person who likes to sit around and wait for the next offer. Stone heart was one of the very first ideas we had.

©Getty Images The ‘Wonder Woman’ star will produce alongside husband Jaron Varsano

“I realized that we always feel like female leads are more aimed at a female audience. With wonder womanwe really succeeded in proving that as long as the story is universal, it’s good.”

Gal added, “Usually as an actor you get the script and you can discuss it with your filmmaker, but that’s kind of it. In a way it’s super easy; you don’t have to worry about nothing. But there’s something so empowering and exciting about creating something from scratch.”