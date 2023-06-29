UNITED MENS FASHION ASSOCIATION FORMED TO PROMOTE AND ORGANIZE THE NEW YORK MENS MARKET WEEK





A gathering of showrooms, trade shows and event organizers focused on the menswear market has formed the United Men’s Fashion Association (UMFA). The group of industry veterans is dedicated to energizing the menswear market in the United States. Formed with the goal of reclaiming New York as a nexus between menswear and the community around it, the core mission is to make New York Market Week a must-attend event for all industry professionals. UMFA will do this by bringing together the best trade shows, showrooms and brands to share events, schedules and resources to make the marketplace more cohesive, productive and inspiring for everyone involved. The group was born from the efforts of Pilgrim’s Exhibition Hall founder Jennie Arnau. In 2021, as pandemic restrictions were lifted and retailers began to travel again, Arnau began checking in on some of his colleagues. Most of us are friends outside the market, she says, and we have always been ready to help each other. When I checked with other showrooms to see who was going to be open, it made sense to put all of our information in one place so we could share it with stores. Arnau began circulating a map of participating showrooms and trade shows, with dates, addresses and contact details. As the project evolved, there was more discussion about how the entities could work together to better coordinate market dates, events, and even social activities. There will be a joint UMFA cocktail party on July 18, for buyers, retailers, press and menswear executives. Details will be announced in the coming days. We quickly realized that by joining forces, we would all benefit, says Arnau. What started as a Zoom call to coordinate this season’s market dates quickly evolved into a more formal strategy. UMFA has everything from informal cocktail get-togethers to a trick-or-treat style loot bag for visiting retailers. Participating organizations include: PR agency

4M Archetype

Black dog showroom

Bloodworth & Co.

The Good Six

JSquared

Studio KFR

Leary Forteau Agency

Lite Year

Male/Female NYC Show

Pilgrim’s Exhibition Hall

More more

project show

Society for International Men’s Fashion

Synergy

Welcome Edition

Westerlind

We are united

