Couple Launch Bespoke Women’s Costume Shop in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC Two Charlotte women are trying to change the way other women shop after spotting what they say is a gaping hole in the fashion industry. The Women, a lesbian couple who married last year, say men can get tailored suits but women cannot. This is a growing problem as more and more women want power suits for the office and more. so far. Margaret Hodge was eager to get to the altar to marry Morgan, but she faced a major hurdle. “I wanted to wear a white wedding suit,” she said. “I was never a dressy person and couldn’t find a woman’s costume to save my life.” Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter Instead, she wore a man’s suit that had to be altered 10 times. “I had to go to a men’s big box store and buy a men’s suit that fits a woman’s body, which doesn’t work,” Hodge said. His wife Morgan felt very bad. “It really broke my heart,” she said. “I spoke to him and said we could do better than that. It’s ridiculous.” Thus, the couple created M&M Costume Shop. They create bespoke suits for women. Everything from the fabric to the lining to the length of the sleeves. The kind of stuff they say men’s tailors have been doing for decades. “Talking to friends, we realized this was an issue for all work and formal wear,” Morgan said. “Everyone was like, ‘I don’t have the right body shape.’ Your body isn’t the problem, it’s the clothes we’re trying to find.” Subscribe to WCNC Charlotte on YouTube to be notified of new Wheres The Money videos Their marriage may have sparked the idea, but the women say they realized female executives also needed bespoke suits. “As more and more women are in positions of power and body confidence, I think this is a market that needs to be filled,” Margaret said. The couple says watching clients find the right fit is the best part of their latest joint venture. “Seeing them try it, and that ‘It’s even better than I thought’ moment, makes us so happy,” Morgan said. The women say they are the only company in Charlotte that designs and creates costumes exclusively for women. Contact Michelle Boudin at [email protected] and follow her on Facebook, Twitter And instagram. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We look at how problems can be solved or treated to improve quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is looking for solutions for you. Send your advice or questions to [email protected].

