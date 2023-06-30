



There’s perhaps no shop in the world more chaotic than Japans Don Quijote, the multi-story, blindingly fluorescent discount emporium that sells designer handbags in one corner and strap-ons in another. while its theme song, Shopping Miracle, plays in a loop in the background. And there may not be two more chaotic people than Kanye Westrap genius turned mediocre fashion designer turned anti-Semite and patron of white people Dov Charneythe founder of American Apparel, current owner of Los Angeles Apparel and general shitty agitator. So, of course, I wasn’t surprised to learn that the pair were spotted in Tokyo this week shopping together at Don Quijote shortly after. The sun reported that West hired Charney to become Yeezy’s new CEO. No, you can’t believe everything you readThe sun is only occasionally famous, but you can believe it. After talking to people at the Charneys camp and also on the Yeezy side, I can confirm that West asked Charney to run the Yeezy business, which recently moved to 8025 Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, right next to an Adidas store. The two have worked together, on and off, for years, and while I can’t get a direct answer as to whether Charney is receiving a salary, it’s clear the former American Apparel boss is currently committed to West and sees himself as playing a newly created role in the endless performance art (or accelerating mental health deterioration, depending on how you look at it) that is Yes life.

