Why The Little Black Dress Is What Women Go For When They Need Dress Armor





Looking at the style of the long-sleeved shirt today, it may not seem very radical to our modern eyes, but as Maggie Davis, author of Chanel, Style Icon points out, the freedom of movement offered by the design was revolutionary. . Chanel wanted women to be able to move. Until then, male designers hadn’t given much thought to movement, they had largely designed for a still female. This famous little black dress from 1926 had a fairly loose silhouette. It wasn’t waisted, it wasn’t tight, it just draped beautifully. i love this quote [Chanel] gave Marie Claire: A dress that is not comfortable is a dress that has failed. Chanel wanted to bring that kind of calm, comfortable elegance even to evening wear, Davis says. The black Ford dress was a very, very simple first step. She actually started introducing black in the 1910s, but interestingly, it wasn’t until 1926 that Vogue picked it up, that it became this big, big thing. Again, this shows that she was a visionary. She was doing things 10 years before, like all great designers do. Primed and Restored Earlier this year I visited the National Museum of Scotland to see some of the Beyond the Little Black Dress exhibits being prepared and restored ready for their close-up. A 1959 tulle and lace cocktail dress by Yves Saint Laurent for Dior, lay like a splendid hibernating moth, awaiting its awakening by restaurateurs. In the photo studio, a tuxedo ensemble Le Smoking by Yves Saint Laurent was displayed on a mannequin (this Little Black Suit having earned its place in the exhibition as a representation of a more emancipated suit for women’s evening wear). As studio assistants fussed over light absorption and seam placement, I was reminded how demanding black can be for both building and shooting. Despite their appearances, LBDs are not as simple as they first appear, writes Iain R Webb in his essay Sublime Black, Perfection of Line and Technical Wizardry in the book that accompanies the exhibit. The purity of the LBD offers the designer nowhere to hide.

