Airy, transparent and DIY clothes: the trends from the Spring 2024 Men’s Fashion Week shows

Another menswear catwalk season has passed. Buyers are busy writing orders and reviewers are busy writing recaps.

There are bound to be questions about the future of London Fashion Week, with only a few big names like Martine Rose and Saul Nash making it to the UK capital. Florence, Milan and Paris, on the other hand, were bustling and lively thanks to collections that offered refreshing twists on summer items.

There’s no doubt that the influence of streetwear is fading, but whether more sartorially rooted fashion will take its place remains to be seen. The Spring 2024 collections seemed steeped in a sleazy, baggy take on menswear that was both visually and textually incredible.

It may be a seasonal thing, but even the costumes seemed more casual than expected, see Pharrell’s Chanel-inspired collarless jackets for his first Louis Vuitton show.

Here are the trends to watch out for when planning your Spring 2024 looks.

Inspired by the great outdoors

Despite Business of Fashion spotlighting a number of apparent designers fatigue with gorpcore the trend that has seen technical outerwear find its way into both mainstream and capital-F fashion, the garments told a different story on the Spring 2024 runways. performance apparel than in previous seasons, it seems the designers are still inspired by the time spent outdoors or those who do.

Take, for example, Prada, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed off a range of fly fishing-inspired pieces, including pocket-covered vests and shirts adorned with floral details that resembled intricate bait. Gorpcore purists will point to brands like White Mountaineering, Snow Peak, And Wander and South2 West8 as having already descended this river to popularize the fishing vest, but this marks a somewhat more niche reference to technical clothing.

In Paris, tudes and Hed Mayner both showed similar fishing-inspired outerwear, including baggy vests and large-pocketed jackets (at Hed Mayner, done in the brand’s oversized proportions). Pharrell Williams’ aforementioned collection also referenced technical wear, combining camouflage with the house’s signature Damier pattern.

At Comme des Garons Homme Plus, Kenzo and Sacai, Rei Kawakubo, Nigo and Chitose Abe respectively pushed the outdoor look in another direction, infusing their garments with a touch of foliage that was more discreet than floral for spring. Meanwhile, Junichi Abe, who is Chitose’s husband, showed off a well-received Kolor collection that featured mountaineering gear.

Focus groups

The Brits might call them vests, but in the name of clarity and to avoid confusion with the fishing vests above, we’ll call the season’s key pieces by their North American name: tank tops.

Fashion critics often pay special attention to the first and last looks in a collection, the same way you might remember the start of a great novel or the end of a movie. And the first looks alone at Herms, Botter, Etro, Homme Pliss Issey Miyake and other tanks were worth highlighting. But they’ve also been carefully crafted into collections destined to become staples in men’s wardrobes rather than statement pieces.

Closing the London runways, Saul Nash’s beach-ready Spring 2024 collection included tank tops made using a more technical knit than your classic white ribbed tank top. The day before, Martine Rose showed off a particularly interesting black tank top with an embellished neckline and armholes.

In Milan, Zegna’s collection included sleek and polished versions of the tank top rendered in earthy hues, while Jonathan Anderson (for JW Anderson) featured loose mesh tank tops with flowing tails. Rick Owens of course offered leather tank tops while White Mountaineering, through the choice of fabrics, gave a utilitarian touch to the garment. Celebrating his fifth year as Dior’s menswear director, Kim Jones also showed off tank tops in textured bouclé and featuring leopard and cannage patterns.

Easy ventilated

If tanks aren’t your thing, fear not. Designers have other ways to keep you cool in the heat: perforated and loose-knit tops.

Vronique Nichanian’s Herms show at the Palais d’Ina in Paris contained some of the strongest examples of the trend, opening with a short-sleeved shirt made of a graphic, grid-like mesh that seemed more airy than material. Other pieces included overshirts with perforated designs on the chest and shoulders, and loose-knit waistcoats.

Giorgio Armani’s eponymous collection included a pair of very loose sweaters which would let in a nice summer breeze. Fendi, another Milan powerhouse, also offered chunky knit tank tops (again!), while Valentino, making his return to the Milan menswear calendar, showed off an intricate jacket with curved strips of fabric revealing a crisp white shirt underneath.

At Givenchy, Matthew Williams offered tops with large eyelets, a stark, industrial contrast to the lightweight knit cardigans he showed days earlier in Milan for 1017 ALYX 9SM. And, on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Lazoschmidl’s beach-inspired collection featured a peach floral crochet top that could be one of the “It” items of the season.

X-ray vision for everyone

That age-old question, “If you could have one superpower, what would it be?” tends to inspire the same handful of answers: invisibility for some, teleportation for others. For fashion designers this season, the answer seems to be x-ray vision, at least judging by how they’ve used sheer fabrics and clever patterns to offer a glimpse of the human form beneath clothing.

Some brands have done this by cutting the fabric offering cool shoulders, arms and torsos for all to see. Fendi has cut off the sleeves, while the Comme des Garons shirt has removed the torso of an anorak . Ludovic de Saint Sernin always one to show a lot of skin showed shirts with sleeves and not much else, while fellow Parisian upstart Egonlab cut high shirts and low pants, baring the navel, and a removed, well, the chest part of a double-breasted jacket .

Others used sheer fabrics that showcased not only the bodies, but also the ingenuity in finding fine materials and the skill to turn them into wearable garments. Across aesthetics and cities, Herms, Dries Van Noten, Rick Owens, Lazoschmidl and Wooyoungmi have all explored the idea of ​​transparency on jackets, shirts, undershirts and even bags.

Perhaps no one has hit the nail on the head more than Walter Van Beirendonck, whose see-through jackets, pants, and overalls didn’t cover much. The show ended with a model carrying what could be described as a plastic bag with a skeleton painted on it.

Why this sudden fascination with the body under clothing? Perhaps it’s a riposte to the recent move towards tailored, structured clothing that’s approaching the traditional sartorial puritanism of menswear, if you will. It is bodily liberation.

Do it yourself

Brands are there to sell us clothes. And yet we could be forgiven for leaving Spring 2024 collections with the impression that we can also transform our own clothes. Instagram and TikTok are highlighting the growing popularity of the trend, with videos of someone cutting off a pair of famous sneakers or drawing on an expensive shirt going viral.

Fashion-forward Japanese label Doublet presented a collection with lots of frayed hemlines, which might make people grab a pair of scissors for their denim jackets or jeans. Pops of color that looked like they were spray-painted on hoodies at Comme des Garons Shirt can send people to their local hardware store to elevate their basics. Elegantly pinched and pinned shirts and sweaters at Feng Chen Wang and twisted shoulders at Wooyoungmi have inspired someone to dream up new ways to add texture to clothes by rolling a sleeve around the neck, perhaps, or by using a hair clip to twist the extra fabric at the bottom of a T-shirt into something interesting.

These looks should remind you that style isn’t about the price of your clothes, it’s about what they say about you, whether it’s something someone else did for you or something you did.