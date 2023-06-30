Men’s Showrooms, Trade Shows and Agencies Consolidate in July





The menswear industry is teaming up again in hopes of boosting the national fashion industry in New York. A consortium of showrooms, trade shows and event organizers have come together to form the United Mens Fashion Association, which will share events, schedules and resources at the upcoming Men’s Market in July. No more WWD The idea was born out of the efforts of Peregrine Showroom founder Jennie Arnau, who worked with other showrooms around the city in 2021 to form SACNY, or the New York Showroom/Agency Consortium. SACNY has provided retailers planning to visit the market with a map showing the locations of all participating showrooms and fairs. The group was expanded to include tradeshow operators last year. This time around, the new UMFA will host a joint cocktail party on July 18 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in SoHo, and will also offer informal get-togethers and goodie bags for visiting retailers. Most of us are friends outside the market, Arnau said, and we were always ready to help each other. When I checked with other showrooms to see who was going to be open, it made sense to put all of our information in one place so we could share it with stores. Participating organizations include Agentry PR, 4M Archetype, Black Dog Showroom, Bloodworth & Co., The Good Six, Jsquared, KFR Studio, Leary Forteau Agency, Lite Year, Man/Woman Show, Peregrine Showroom, Plus Plus, Project Show, Society for International Menswear, Synergy, Welcome Edition, Westerlind and We United. Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

