Harbor District owes Fashion Blacksmith $1.298 million in damages and must resume dredging near businesses by October | Wild Rivers Outpost

Harbor District owes Fashion Blacksmith $1.298 million in damages and must resume dredging near businesses by October

The Crescent City Harbor District owes Fashion Blacksmith $1.298 million in damages and must dredge to a depth of 18 feet below the shipyard’s Synchrolift by the end of October, according to a final decision by state arbitrators rendered on June 5.

Fashion Blacksmith could reopen the case against the Port District if it cannot meet the October deadline, Port Master Tim Petrick told the Wild Rivers Outpost Tuesday.

Fashion Blacksmith could also withhold Harbor District rent from November 1 “until the defendant has completed the dredging”, according to the arbitration.

But to do this dredging, the port needs a beneficial use permit from the California Water Resources Control Board, which means it needs to find a project that can release some 90,000 cubic meters of soil in the dredged ponds. of the district, Petrick said.

“We try to find larger projects, or projects that require more land rather than less,” he said. “I’m sure there are a lot of projects that could take 1,000 cubic meters or less, but it’s not really worth it to us.”

The three-member arbitration panel’s final decision comes after Fashion Blacksmith, which has been a Harbor District tenant for more than 42 years, filed a lawsuit in Del Norte County Superior Court on February 9, 2022.

In its complaint, Fashion Blacksmith accuses the Harbor District of breach of contract because it failed to maintain an 18ft depth under its Synchrolift – a wooden platform that lifts boats ashore for maintenance work . Fashion Blacksmith also said the Harbor District had failed to maintain the facility it leased.

The dredging stipulation was included in a 1996 amendment to the lease Fashion Blacksmith has with the Harbor District, according to the arbitrators’ decision.

The arbitrators concluded that the Port District was “contractually bound to carry out all operations necessary to maintain that the area of ​​the port below the Synchrolift platform has a water depth of at least 18 feet”, which requires dredging in this area.

According to the ruling, Long notified the Port District in mid-2020 that the 18-foot water depth below the Synchrolift was not being maintained and gave them until April 2021 to complete that dredging.

Fashion Blacksmith CEO Ted Long said the area below the Synchrolift had already been dredged despite Harbor District officials claiming it was not possible to maintain 25 feet of clearance. vertical displacement in this area.

Arbitrators also rejected the Port District’s arguments that dredging deeper than 15 feet would be illegal because the district did not have a permit and that it would be “financially impractical.”

“This last claim is apparently based solely on the assertion that the cost of dredging and disposal of spoil, for example at HOODS (Humboldt’s open sea disposal site) would be disproportionate to the rent paid by the claimant and is higher than originally expected,” the arbitration states.

The arbitrators found that although it is expensive to dredge under the Synchrolift, the Port District is contractually bound to perform this dredging.

Arbitrators found that Fashion Blacksmith lost approximately $3.3 million in revenue because he was unable to use the Synchrolift. Of these revenues, approximately $1.293 million is an estimate of lost profits for Fashion Blacksmith in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Long further testified that if the dredging was not completed by 2023, he would be forced to close his business and lose $3.5 million in future lost profits.

In April, following an interim decision by the panel of arbitrators, Petrick said the Harbor District never had the necessary permits to dredge 18 feet below the Synchrolift. Regulations and enforcement were looser in 1996 and “it wasn’t really a problem,” he said.

Using this sediment as infill for the new amphitheater slated to enter Beachfront Park is an option Petrick is exploring with Crescent City manager Eric Wier.

Engineers carrying out the permitting and design work for the reconstruction of Citizens Dock and the breakwater adjacent to the harbor are also trying to determine how much infill this project needs, Petrick told the Outpost. An Elk Valley Rancheria project to fill in an old quarry could also be a possibility for this material, he said.

But those potential elimination ideas won’t materialize this year, Petrick said. Even though the port got its Beneficial Use Permit this year, they need permission from the Army Corps of Engineers to start transporting it. Clearing 30,000 cubic meters of material would take about six months, Petrick estimated.

“The clearance process for the Fashion Blacksmith area is a separate process,” he said. “Once we get those permits, we will look at several different disposal options, one of which would be HOODS.”

Creating a temporary settling pond for this material on land is one option, as is depositing it about 100 meters from shore in a deeper area of ​​the port, Petrick said.

Meanwhile, the Crescent City Port District is part of a new North Shore Dredge Group, which includes representatives from state and federal agencies as well as other area ports.

According to Petrick, the US Army Corps of Engineers is the lead agency.

“The idea is to understand how we can streamline the permitting process and permitting individual dredge pond projects on the north coast,” he said, adding that the districts of Humboldt Bay and Noyo Harbor were part of this group. “It’s really complicated and it’s hard to do. Because along the coast every port has to dredge, you would think there would be a simpler process, but there really isn’t. They are different disjoint agencies and they don’t work together on this.

Petrick said the Port District “will pursue all of our legal remedies” to make payments to Fashion Blacksmith.

