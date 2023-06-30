Delhi University to students during PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the University of Delhi (DU) centenary celebrations today.

No black robes, compulsory attendance, suspension of classes between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live broadcast of the university’s centenary celebrations to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hansraj College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Zakir Husain Delhi College have made it compulsory for students and faculty to attend the live broadcast of the event.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, Head Teacher of the Hindu College, Meenu Srivastava, issued seven-point guidelines mentioning that students will receive five attendances for participating in the live stream.

“The presence of all students is mandatory during the live broadcast of the event. Entrance to the college must be at the beginning of the first period, i.e. from 8:50 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in order to avoid any diversion or disruption of the traffic later on UD campus,” the guidelines read.

“You must wear your I-card. No black dresses are to be worn on this day. Student attendance is mandatory and they will receive five attendances to watch the live stream and it will be submitted to the college,” they wrote. declared. Asked about the notice, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said the administration had not issued such a notice.

“There appears to be a misrepresentation. (This notice has) not (been) issued by the college. I have no idea,” she told PTI. However, she did not deny that the review is not genuine. “I have sent a letter to students and all faculty informing them of the live broadcast and urging them to attend. There is no attendance requirement,” Srivastava added.

In a notice, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College said, “On this occasion, all teachers with their students and non-teaching staff must attend the live webcast program in the college.” He said a detailed report will be submitted to the university.

“As per Delhi University instructions, all staff members other than newly appointed teachers who are physically present in Delhi University multi-purpose hall are required to remain present in the college library to see the function of farewell to the centenary celebrations,” Zakir Hussain Delhi College said in its order.

PTI contacted the principals of several other colleges at the university. They maintained, however, that they only “asked” students and faculty to attend the event and there was no attendance for the same.

The Delhi University administration also clarified that it has not made attendance compulsory, adding that the live stream is being organized in such a way that those who cannot make it to the event can watch it. look. Registrar Vikas Gupta said the university has not issued any orders regarding compulsory attendance.

“We have informed the colleges that we are hosting a live broadcast of the event as not all students can attend. The colleges have made arrangements. We have not made attendance mandatory,” he said. he told PTI. Meanwhile, Ramjas College, Miranda House and Kirorimal College also claimed they had not made attendance mandatory, but urged students, teaching and non-teaching staff to attend the event.

Dyal Singh College said, “Our college will be broadcasting the said event live and therefore all students and teachers are requested to attend the College on 30.06.2023.” Miranda House Principal B Nanda, Ramjas College Principal Manoj Kumar Khanna and Kirorimal College Principal Dinesh Khattar also confirmed that attendance was not compulsory for the Prime Minister’s event.

“We had informed the university that several students and teachers were interested in attending the event, and that is why they told us that a live broadcast would be broadcast. The students themselves are very enthusiastic. made it compulsory for anyone,” Nanda said.

