Style your party gear with these trends from Paris Men’s Fashion Week Mens Fashion Trends Mens Fashion Guide





New Delhi: For many years, well-dressed gentlemen and stylish evenings have formed an inseparable duo, like a perfectly tied cocktail. And, as the summer sun has set in Paris, the sartorial sphere is buzzing with the latest trends fresh off the Paris Men’s Fashion Week runway. Today, we raise a dapper toast to the power of bold choices and unexpected twists in the ever-changing landscape of men’s fashion. With these 8 captivating trends, you will undoubtedly be seen as the epitome of sweetness at any event, day or night. Since true style is not just about following trends but creating them, all of the trends in this guide have the bandwidth to fit your personal preferences that speak to your personal style. 1. TEXTURED VEST: This bold trend has become the ultimate style statement that effortlessly transforms a mundane outfit into a captivating visual feast. With its versatility in sheer fabrics, intricate beading and embroidery, and unconventional woven and knit patterns, this bold venture is a real eye-catcher. Image source: Instagram/valettestudios/botter_paris/louisgabrielnouchi/isabelmarant (from left to right) 2. LONG SHIRTS: This stately trend adds a dash of dapper drama to your wardrobe, exuding both elegance and casual allure. Playing on previously unexplored territory for men’s style, this look strikes the perfect balance between urban style, casual chic and formal, allowing it to be styled in endless ways. Image source: Instagram/biancasaunders/amiri/hommeplisse_isseymiyake/sulvam_official (left to right) 3. NAUTICAL STRIPES: Set sail on the high fashion trend of nautical stripes, which lends fiery, witty charm to any crisp outfit. Explore the classic navy and white combo or dare to venture into bolder color palettes to effortlessly incorporate this versatile pattern into any fashionable look. Image source: Instagram/koche/stevenpassaro/rhude/walesbonner (left to right) 4. SHEAR DIAERS AND PEEK-A-BOO KNITS: This new trend, fresh from the womb of creators, is as playful as it is daring. The style of this trend is a fashion peekaboo game with sheer sweaters delicately draped over eccentric knits, creating a captivating display of skin and texture, leaving onlookers intrigued. Blur the lines of fashion and art with this mysterious yet undeniably chic trend. Image source: Instagram/amiri/auralee_tokyo/louisgabrielnouchi/driesvannoten (left to right) 5. DAY: Bring a touch of casual charm to your summer wardrobe with the jorts trend – knee-length denim shorts. This trend can be styled with anything in your wardrobe as it strikes the perfect balance between fashion and comfort while giving you a casual look with a cheeky edge. Image source: Instagram/solidhomme_official/jeannefriot/system_studios/biancasaunders (from left to right) 6. MONOTONE COMBINATIONS: This trending phenomenon takes the term “head-to-toe pen pal” to new heights. Enjoy the power of a single shade that commands attention and looks effortlessly stylish. This trend shows your confidence with its ability to be simplistic while making a bold statement. Image source: Instagram/amiparis/paulsmithdesign/louisgabrielnouchi/givenchy (left to right) 7. EXAGGERATED SLEEVES AND EXPOSED ELBOWS:

This trend is a bold departure from the ordinary and an ode to individuality with its dramatic sleeves and strategically placed cutouts revealing the elbows. Taking a leap into that unexpectedly versatile twist, this fashion pick exemplifies exaggerated elegance and fearless style in any outfit equation. Image source: Instagram/fengchenwang/valettestudio/biancasaunders/etudes (from left to right) 8. PLAIDS: This classic pattern, known for its intersecting lines and vibrant colors refuses to leave the front of men’s fashion, so much so that it has become a monotonous form of expression in itself. Hailing from the urban highlands of fashion, this trend adds sophistication with a touch of playfulness to any ensemble. Image source: Instagram/paulsmithdesign/ifmfashionba/facetasmtokyo/system_studios (left to right)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/lifestyle/style-up-your-party-gear-with-these-trends-from-paris-men-s-fashion-week-fashion-trends-for-men-fashion-guide-for-men-1612437

