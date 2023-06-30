Italy introduces stricter dress codes for tourists





I have strong feelings about dress codes. In places like airplane passenger quarters, they’re pretty ridiculous and, at best, classist. But I recognize that there are other parameters that require higher clothing. Like when visiting the Vatican, for example, or really any place that millions consider sacred. This is the premise of Italian dress codes, some of which are new, others exist but are about to become stricter. By a new report of Forbes, many of Italy’s most famous attractions, the Pantheon, St. Peter’s Basilica and the head of Florence’s Duomo, have long had dress codes imposed for religious purposes, so most tourists are already aware of their existence. Usually they are not very serious and involve not dressing too lightly, covering shoulders and knees, etc., but they are taken seriously. Earlier this month, a Australian tourist took to TikTok to describe being barred from entering the Vatican, the Pantheon and the Museum of the Dead for wearing a dress “too short and too low-cut”. (Because who doesn’t want to piss off the dead?) “If anyone is thinking of wearing cute stuff like this in Europe, listen up because it looks awesome in the pictures, but that day in Rome I couldn’t get into the Pantheon, I couldn’t enter the Vatican and I could not enter [the Capuchin Crypt]”, said the TikToker in the viral clip, adding, “You can’t get your shoulders out, you can’t get your boobs out, you definitely can’t have any cutouts and the dress was backless. Duh. That said, now entire destinations in Italy are taking notice, implementing their own dress codes. The coastal town of Sorrento, To bes notes, bathing suits banned from the center last year and anyone found in violation can be fined up to 500 ($546). Similarly, both Lipari and Venice have banned “bathing suits or flip flops” as well as bare torsos in places where bathing suits and bare torsos are not the norm, the fine for which is also 500 For safety reasons, flip flops are also prohibited in the Cinque Terre. These are not drastic measures when it comes to dress codes. In most places, with the exception of places like Cancn, bathing suits are not considered appropriate clothing for, for example, sightseeing or dining out. And while dress codes are becoming more and more relevant in Italy, they always have been in places like Southeast Asia where there are both an abundance of tourists and religious complexes. All this to say that the next time you travel abroad, it will behoove you to find out beforehand what is customary. I am convinced that no “damn gorgeous” photo of me in a white dress is worth giving up on visiting the most important monuments in Italy. thanks for reading Inside hook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and stay up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehook.com/daily_brief/travel/italy-dress-codes-tourists

