The 1920s brought a rise of androgynous fashion within a high society set that broke boundaries and sparked controversy. It was based on a subculture that had been around for decades, maybe centuries, but after World War I, gender-specific fashion became front page news.

It was a time of upheaval. Established regimes were crumbling across Europe. In Britain, women over 30 had finally won the right to vote, and the new hedonism of their younger flapper sisters was widespread.

There was also a new market for novels, such as Radcylffe Halls forbidden book The well of loneliness (1928) which focused on, rather than just alluding to, queer lives. Bold male university students started putting on makeup. One of them was Cecile Beatonthe future celebrity photographer, who glad to cross dress both on stage and off.

Beaton became a member of a group of high-society socialites known as the bright young people. They were often socially privileged, many of them were gay, and their antics were widely followed in the media with a mixture of horror and fascination.

Things took the party seriously and paid great attention to their outfits. They dressed to transgress. In 1920, high society magazine The sketch reported that what he called weird parties was suddenly in vogue among younger people.

Before the war, articles had appeared condemning unusual styles as bizarre fads, but suddenly pinball was furious.

Until then, men’s fashion was strongly circumscribed. Black was the default color for formal occasions and tweed for informal settings. But suddenly there was a circle eager to try new looks, no matter how weird or weird the results were.

Queer parties, queer fashions

These styles were often worn as costumes, but borrowed looks from marginalized queer communities such as female-styled queer men, some of whom made a living selling sex.

One of those men was Quentin Crisp, whose memoir The naked official (1968) was dramatized as a pioneer television series.

Another source of inspiration was the monster show. These shows, horrifying from a 21st century perspective, were a popular feature of circuses at the time. They featured characters such as the Muscular Giant and the Bearded Woman, some of which have become celebrities fully fledged.



Courtesy of Keele University



Masked and fancy dress parties had long been a feature of urban social life, but bright young people broke new ground in that they impressed less with the cost of their outfits and more with their bizarre implications.





Many such parties had a theme, such as a Greek-themed monster party that was hailed as the greatest Dionysia of 1929 (Dionysus being the Greek god of sex and pleasure). Androgynous and cross-dressing looks were common, and men like Beaton designed their own dresses.

In July 1927, a magazine said that an event attended by The Beatons’ friend Stephen Tennant dressed as the Queen of Sheba and bisexual actress Tallulah Bankhead dressed as a male tennis star was: one of the weirdest of all bizarre parties ever to be held in London.

The holidays are over

The Wall Street Crash of 1929 brought about a rapid change in public mood. The economic recession has led people to favor sobriety over flamboyance. Money for the parties ran out and media attention waned.



Courtesy of Keele University



The gendered style disappeared from the fashionable arena, although it persisted on the streets of city centers. Quentin Crisps Fashion queer dandyism was bold for its time, but only became extraordinary through its reluctance to modernize.

Apparently he, and pretty much only he, continued to sport the odd looks from the interwar years into the television era. He duly became a transatlantic celebrity late in life when he became the inspiration for the song Stings an Englishman in New York in 1987.

Cecil Beaton, meanwhile, became a top photographer for Vogue magazine and was commissioned to officially take Coronation portraits of Elizabeth II. He also designed the fantastic dresses worn by Audrey Hepburn in the film. my lovely lady (1964), inspired by the dresses he and his compatriots had designed for them some 40 years earlier.