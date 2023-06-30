Do you like Kate Middleton’s pink dress? It comes in six shades!





Kate Middleton stepped out in a stunning pale pink dress on Wednesday, and the good news is that you can get your hands on the exact dress in six different colors! If you liked the pink dress the Princess of Wales wore to open the Young V&A at the V&A Museum of Childhood, then we have good news. The stunning dress, which is Beulah London’s ‘Ahana’ Crepe Midi Dress, comes in six different shades. The Princess of Wales wore the stunning dress as she stepped out in London yesterday to attend an important engagement at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Princess continued her youth-focused work by attending the official opening of the Young V&A, formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood. While we love Kate’s pretty pink version, the dress also comes in summery pastel shades including yellow, blue, lilac and beige and sells for $910 (£720). (Image credit: Getty Images) The dress features short sleeves with a slight puff at the shoulders to add a sophisticated detail to the top of the look. Six buttons are arranged at the top of the bodice and cut at the waist, pinched by a belt of the same tone. The dress has a slightly fit and flare fit and cuts just below the knee. The princess wore a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps with her pink dress, specifically the optic white leather ‘Romy 85’ pumps which cost around $650. These heels have already been seen on the princess and added a perfect 80s flair to the look, which contrasted with the conservative high neck dress. The princess also wore a pair of Mappin and Webb earrings which she was seen in on several occasions. The Diamond Carriage ‘Empress’ earrings were a stunning sparkling addition to this ensemble and added just the right amount of glamor to this look. (Image credit: Getty) Pink is a color the Princess of Wales often wears. Last month, she stepped out in a stunning pink suit for an engagement in London. And we loved her candy pink shirt dress at the Chelsea Flower Show. During her engagement yesterday, the Princess chatted with children from Globe Primary School in Bethnal Green who came to visit the museum dedicated to children and young people aged 0-14. In a heartwarming moment, one of the children presented the princess with a mini blue Tardis toy which is a memorabilia from the British TV show Doctor Who.

