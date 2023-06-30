Fashion
Here are some expert-approved summer dressing tips for men
Are you at a loss for words when your brothers, husbands or boyfriends show up wearing worn out shorts and a torn t-shirt? You’ve exhausted all possible approaches, but nothing seems to make a difference. Fret not, because we’re here to make dressing this summer season simple for the men in your life and for you too.
Colors
Lakshmi Lehr, who has styled Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, suggested you could incorporate pastels and light-colored outfits into your summer wardrobe.
She explained that there is nothing wrong with having classic colors like black, white and blue if you are a fan of them, but in addition to them, you can add other colors to your guard. -dress. “Go for pastel shirts or tees, you can even add a salmon pink tee to your summer color palette,” Lehr added.
Fabric
In India, where summers oscillate between dry desert and humid rainforest, designer Sheefa Gilani, renowned for her work with Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar and Vir Das, suggested the perfect fabric to wear was the cotton. Indeed, “it allows air to circulate in and around the skin, creating a cooling effect while keeping you dry”.
Gilani also recommended wearing linen because it’s breathable, summer-friendly, and sometimes sweat-resistant. “Linen button-up shirts are a great addition to your summer clothes,” she says.
Agree, Lehr recommended buying linen jackets and teaming them with a t-shirt and jeans, as they will instantly take your look from casual to sophisticated.
jeans and shorts
For those of you who can’t part with your denim jeans, Gilani suggested opting for light colors as they will give the ensemble a summery look. “Choose chinos as a stylish alternative to denim. Pair one navy blue chinos with a shirt can create a neat, polished look,” Lehr added.
Gilani said you can even wear shorts, but not the really short kind. Invest in longer khakis and keep them classic, she suggested. “Baseball caps can also be worn as they are both practical and fashionable,” added the stylist.
Accessories
According to Gilani, accessories are a great way to add personality to your outfit. “Consider adding jewelry like a beaded bracelet or chain necklace to your summer look.”
On a sunny day, wearing a pair of sunglasses can dramatically improve your look, Lehr added.
Rainwear
When it comes to shoes, the right shoes can make or break a man’s summer outfit. “To opt for raincoat shoes and ditch your flip flops,” Gilani said, adding that they can not only ruin your look, but also cause your ankle to roll on a rainy day.
With the rains marking splashes in most cities, having a solid set of rain gear is a great choice. Since you’ll only be wearing it a few times a month, your rain gear will last for years. So invest in high quality and a great fit, Gilani said, recommending investing in a light, hooded, waterproof jacket as a pick-me-up.
