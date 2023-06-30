Sports stars flock to fashion shows. What is the opportunity for brands?





The way sports stars are hyped 1688104449 between Netflix shows and their own social media, they’ve become pop culture heroes, says Pascal Monfort, founder and president of trend marketing consultancy REC. In addition, the new generation of designers are keen to invite their sports star friends to their shows. Think Diors Kim Jones with Russell Westbrook [the NBA star has been attending Joness shows for years]. There has been a huge increase in the number of sports stars in the front row for SS24, says Mao. The athletes were on the guest lists of 44 fashion houses this season, including Herms, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Dior, Valentino, Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garons and Ziggy Chen, Lefty analyzes. They represented 7.8% of talent (compared to 0.03% last season), compared to influencers (20.5%), musicians (17.7%), press (16.5%) and actors ( 10.5%). Hamilton was the highest-ranked sports star by EMV, generating $1.7 million after attending Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut and the Rick Owens show. Benefits for brands Bringing on influential athletes can help brands expand their reach and differentiate themselves from their peers, rather than vying for the same music and movie stars. The anonymous Instagrammer behind the fashion meme account Couturfu notes that there is fierce competition between brands to secure celebrities in entertainment. As a result, the boundary of pop cultures has shifted, embracing uncharted territories such as sports and lifestyle. As a brand today, you want to reach all types of talent, says Carl Marshall, senior director of PR, fashion and head of talent services at global PR and strategy firm Karla Otto, who coordinated the parades of Luisaviaroma, Valentino, Zegna, Givenchy and Ami. this seasons. K-pop is leading the way and will bring you traffic and really support your social media. Western actors, although sometimes their numbers are not so high, will get editorial pages on GQ.com, Vogue.comstreet style, etc. So it strikes that balance between engagement, reach, popularity, and overall ROI. RECs Monfort adds that athlete performance is easily demonstrated to luxury executives. For example, the new ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Carlos Alcaraz, is the youngest world number one in the history of tennis. Athletes are often admired by luxury leaders; they share similar values ​​such as discipline and performance, notes Monfort. Sport is about resilience, passion and being true to yourself. If you’re an athlete, you have to give so much, you have to be so passionate that it means having found a purpose, a meaning. Brands also need these values, says Maya Gabeira, a big wave surfer who collaborates with Prada on its program with Unesco for the knowledge of the oceans.

