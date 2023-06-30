Fashion
SCOTUS Strikes Blow to School Choice Advocates by Refusing to Hear Reckon Charter School Dress Code Case
The latest legal victory for civil liberties advocates has come at the hands of girls and their parents fighting against a restrictive dress code at school.
This week, the United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case involving a North Carolina charter school that required female students to wear skirts, leaving in place a lower court ruling that struck down the charter school dress code as unconstitutional.
Girls in public charter schools have the same constitutional rights as their peers in other public schools, including the freedom to wear pants, said Ria Tabacco Mar, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Womens Rights Project, who represented students and parents in the lawsuit.
SCOTUS’s decision not to hear the case dealt a blow to conservative religious freedom and school choice groups, which had joined 10 Republican-led state attorneys general to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the case, in the hope that it may lead to broader freedoms for charter schools.
Charter schools founder Baker Mitchell released a statement expressing his disappointment with the courts’ decision, saying the courts’ opinion will be applied to charter schools everywhere, threatening their autonomy, subjecting them to the same rules, regulations and political machinations that crippled the government. – manage school systems.
While the gender-specific dress code has grabbed headlines, the case is part of a larger solar system of school choice court cases that have the potential to establish how public funds could be used to fund religious or private schools.
It was a case that has huge stakes for public education, stakes as high as any we’ve seen since the late 1990s, said Derek Black, a law professor at the University of North Carolina. Sud, whose research focuses on education law and policy, constitutional law, and civil law. rights.
The crux of the matter was whether charter schools run by private organizations but funded by taxpayers are state actors and therefore legally bound to give their students the same constitutional civil rights as public schools.
This is a potentially fundamental problem, Black said.
In recent years, school choice and conservative religious groups have pushed harder for more publicly funded educational options. Many argue that taxpayer dollars should not just fund traditional public schools, but also voucher programs for private schools and public charter schools run by private organizations.
Meanwhile, many supporters of public education argue that voucher and charter schools siphon resources from public schools, risking increasing inequality among students. They point out that private and charter schools are generally not held accountable to the same educational standards and civil rights laws as traditional public schools.
If SCOTUS had taken over the business of dress code, it could have changed the nature of public education.
A dress code based on gender
The backstory: Charter Day School, a public charter school in North Carolina, required female students to wear skirts to school based on the idea that girls are a fragile vessel that men are meant to take in charge and honor, according to the court documents.
A group of female students and parents filed a lawsuit, arguing that the sex-based dress code, based on gender stereotypes, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Public institutions, such as public schools, can be sued for violating constitutional rights. But Charter Day School representatives argued that because the charter school is run by a private, nonprofit company that contracts with the state, it is not a state actor.
Last June, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, ruling that charter schools in North Carolina are a form of public school and are therefore state actors subject to the same constitutional requirements as charter schools. ordinary public schools.
SCOTUS’ decision not to hear the case upholds the lower courts’ decision.
Why is this important?
In recent years, conservative advocates of school choice have racked up legal victories:
Last summer, SCOTUS rescinded Maines ban on the use of public funds in religious schools. The opinion of the courts held that if state or local governments subsidize private schools, such as through voucher programs like Maine’s, they cannot exclude religious schools.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma approved the nations first religious charter school. The state will allow the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa to operate an online, taxpayer-funded school that will include religious teachings in its curriculum.
The North Carolina case had the potential to take American education further down this path, opening the door for more private and religious schools to enter the education system with the help of government funding, said Black.
If there was a green light for the state to essentially pay (a church or an organization) to run a school, then there would be a massive number of new charter school applications that would dramatically change the financial situation of schools. traditional audiences, Black said. . This would result in an already small pie being cut into smaller pieces.
For the public school sector, this would be catastrophic.
But SCOTUS’s decision not to take on the North Carolina case has public school supporters breathing a sigh of relief, he said. And it throws cold water on the idea in some progressive circles that the conservative-majority Supreme Court is on a mission to destroy the public school system.
The school choice people were giddy thinking the sky is the limit, while the civil rights people think there is no bottom, he said. But I’m sitting here thinking, you two are off base.
While conservative school choice groups have won legal victories, such as with the Maine voucher program, Black believes the North Carolina case sets a strong precedent that a situation like funding a Catholic school by Oklahoma could be ruled unconstitutional.
