LilUzi Vert Endless Fashion Lyrics





Lil Uzi Vert]

Lil Uzi (Yeah)

Pink ribbon (pink ribbon)

Lil Uzi, real [Intro: Nicki Minaj &Lil Uzi (Pink ribbon (pink ribbon) [Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj]

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart, mixed with Carhartt (What?)

Yeah, I splash in fashion, can’t take no loss (loss)

I rock Junya on Watanabes, I got no heart (Heart)

I put Endless in denim, new rims on my car (Skrrt, woah)

I have a republican doctor (Yeah)

Make my ass even better, MAGA (Wow)

I know you’re crazy now, enchilada

When bitches test me, it get messy like football

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart, mixed with Carhartt (What?)

Yes, I splash in fashion, I can’t take no loss

I rock Junya on Watanabes, I got no heart (no Watanabes)

I put Endless in denim, new rims on my car (Skrrt)

I have a republican doctor (ah)

Make my ass even better, MAGA

Bitch, don’t make me hit you, hustler

I’m number, you can only be dolce, Gabbana [Verse 1: Lil Uzi Vert]

Got a Chinese girl, yeah, she from Shanghai (‘Hai)

She go to Posses in New York, she got good eyes

I know I love it, I only sold it twice

I met her at Dover Street Market, good eye

Ayo, even though my name was Natalie Nunn

You bitches still couldn’t check me by the chin

That’s one word for Chanel, ain’t nothing to see, bitches on TV channel me

Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski (From Red Ruby to Chun-Li)

I wear knocker earrings and Fendi (Oh)

Then standard trench coat, Burberry

Where is the competition? I don’t see any (Oop)

Sitting in the stars in the city light (City light)

Baby daddy tell me I got pretty eyes (Pretty eyes)

Bitches only eat when I dust crumbs (Dust crumbs)

I stay with that Uzi, I’m his plus one (Oup)

I was really in the field with Karl Lueger (Oup)

Now it’s paradise campaign, RIP

Check in with Dapper Dan when I’m in Harlem

My niggas will blow like Virgil

I have this bag (Virgil)

Mhm (Ooh), everything we do you motherfuckers do too

Everyone who, [?] Also

Everything we do, do, do, do, do [Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski (From Red Ruby to Chun-Li)I wear knocker earrings and Fendi (Oh)Then standard trench coat, BurberryWhere is the competition? I don’t see any (Oop)Sitting in the stars in the city light (City light)Baby daddy tell me I got pretty eyes (Pretty eyes)Bitches only eat when I dust crumbs (Dust crumbs)I stay with that Uzi, I’m his plus one (Oup)I was really in the field with Karl Lueger (Oup)Now it’s paradise campaign, RIPCheck in with Dapper Dan when I’m in HarlemMy niggas will blow like VirgilI have this bag (Mhm (Ooh), everything we do you motherfuckers do tooEveryone who, [?] AlsoEverything we do, do, do, do, do [Verse 3: Lil Uzi Vert]

These rappers don’t know how to dress, yeah, they just hate

I never swung but I got all the statements

I stopped wearing Kapitol because it became basic

I still wear Kapitol, Uzi stop pretending

I used to wear more Number(N)ine than Asians

I mix the Greg Lauren, purple label

My closet too cluttered, clothes on my table

We wore that VLONE until it went fake

Yeah, I’m the reason niggas carry Goyard bags (Yeah)

It was niggas doing it but I brought that shit to the hood (I started that shit)

And I made that shit right (I started that shit)

They track my [?] [Bridge: Lil Uzi Vert]Yeah, I’m the reason niggas carry Goyard bags (Yeah)It was niggas doing it but I brought that shit to the hood (I started that shit)And I made that shit right (I started that shit)They track my [?] [Chorus: Lil Uzi Vert]

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart, mixed with Carhartt (What?)

Yeah, I splash in fashion, can’t take no loss (loss)

I rock Junya on Watanabes, I got no heart (Heart)

I put Endless in denim, new rims on my car (Skrrt, woah) [Outro: Lil Uzi Vert & Nicki Minaj]

I sold my soul for Chrome Heart, mixed with Carhartt (Yeah)

Yes, I splash in fashion, I can’t take no loss (No)

I rock Junya on Watanabes, I got no heart

I put Endless on denim, new rims on my car

