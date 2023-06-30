The evolution of the little black dress

In Alex Katz’s 1960 painting The Black Dress, a woman at a party wears lipstick and a black dress in six different poses. She appears glassy and listless, and it’s unclear if the dress suits her or bores her.

A certain chic ambivalence has long been the USP of the LBD, a long-awaited compromise at the bottom of the wardrobe that promises to allow its wearer to slip into any event, incognito fashion.

But as a new exhibit at the National Museum of Scotland, Beyond the little black dressconvincingly proves, the idea of ​​the LBD as a mere sartorial watch does little justice to its influence or creativity.

The black fabric, points out the exhibition’s lead curator, Georgina Ripley, has a changing meaning: angry, majestic, melancholic, erotic, gloomy, depending on where you culturally fit in. Let’s deconstruct the concept of the LBD as a wardrobe classic to show that it has evolved into other things over the last century.

A Gareth Pugh dress embellished with black plastic straws Stephen W Dunn



Ripley traces the popularity of blacks from mourning kings and queens in Europe’s earliest courts, to practical Protestant dress, and then to the industrial 19th century, when they became the color of professional class reaction against the ‘ostentation. As hemlines rose and petticoats were abandoned during the gradual social emancipation of women in the early 20th century, synthetic dyeing was also easier to manufacture, further democratizing black fabrics. By the time Chanel’s simple knee-length graced American Vogue in 1926, it was the workwear-inspired touches in the design that made it radical, as much as its dark color. The magazine dubbed her The Chanel Ford the dress everyone will wear.

Before the exhibitions open, I visit the archives of the National Museum of Scotland with Ripley and textile conservator Miriam McLeod. Among the mannequins, tissue papers and drawers crammed with conservation materials is the oldest garment on the show: a style dress from Jeanne Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 1926 collection. A low-rise Art Deco design in hand-stitched silk with glass beads imitating seed beads, it’s demure yet daring. People often say Black is back, but it really never goes away, Ripley says as she watches McLeod sew tiny repairs to the Lanvin dress with a fine surgical needle. The difference, she adds, is that the dress codes for different times of the day are not the same.

Illustration of Chanel’s little black dress by Main Rousseau Bocher, from Vogue, October 1926

Nancy Dojakas sequined bodysuit



Social and sexual revolutions seeped into the looks that drove fashion forward. This exhibit won’t just be dresses, says Ripley. We’ve juxtaposed ’50s silhouettes with more contemporary pieces, so people can consider how cyclical fashion is, but also how the LBD is updated.

At this point, one of the first displays of the shows is an Yves Saint Laurent Le Smoking dinner suit from the Rive Gauche line. The 1979-80 design, in wool gabardine with silk velvet brocade trim, speaks to a very modern looking solution to evening dress, one that borrows from menswear. There’s this sensuality underlying black, says Ripley. It is juxtaposed in the show with a male outfit by Charles Jeffrey which does the opposite of the tuxedo by feminizing the features of the suit with a slashed petticoat.

The Harriet dress from the Molly Goddards AW18 collection Shutterstock



The collection of the National Museum of Scotland has a surprisingly extensive textile archive to prove the versatility of black people, dating back to the 14th century in liturgical dress and the 20th century via an extensive Jean Muir collection from the 1960s. The most modern pieces pulled or loaned for Beyond the little black dress are as much technical essentials as they are markers of the evolution of tastes. In the Harriet dress from the Molly Goddards AW18 collection, the heavy weight of a large nylon tulle skirt is magically lifted by a fine mesh top.

Gareth Pugh, meanwhile, takes a witty approach to fabric using both black plastic bin bags (AW13) and black plastic straws (AW15/16) in two dresses that emphasize the work of sustainability. Pugh said he never does them again, because they were so difficult, Ripley says. To construct the Drinking Straw Dress, hundreds of tubes were sewn together by hand to create a structured black straw that rustles and moves with the body. When it’s on the silhouette, you realize it’s extremely structured and actually gives you a dressy feel, adds McLeod. Like her sister with individually tied trash bag scraps, which from a distance look like puffs of matte silk, she has a quirky sense of humor.

Florence Pugh at the Dont Worry Darling Venice premiere in 2022 wearing a black Valentino Getty Images dress



So where does the LBD fit in fashion today? With relaxed dress codes, the chances of wearing an LBD for many of us might decrease, for fear of looking overdressed or even stuffy. But on the red carpet, at least, the celebs are still mixing it up. Discover Florence Pugh during the latest editions of the Venice Film Festival don’t worry darling premiered in a black Valentino dress with sparkly spots and a sheer skirt, or Alexa Chung in a Nensi Dojakas sequined bodysuit for the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery last month. Bodycon dresses inspired by Dojakas lingerie reinvigorate the genre. Call it the tiny little black dress.

