Bjrk Swan dress and Sam Smith latex catsuit are on display at the Design Museum – WWD





Iconic pop culture looks designed by British fashion designers – such as the swan dress designed by Marjan Pejoski that Björk wore to the Oscars in 2001 and a Harri latex suit worn by Sam Smith at this year’s Brit Awards – will be on display at the next “Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion” exhibition at the Design Museum. More details about the exhibition, which aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the British Fashion Council’s Newgen program and will run from September 16 to February 11, 2024, were revealed on Thursday. Christopher Kane Spring 2007 WireImage The exhibit will also feature the outfit Harry Styles wore in his music video for SS Daley’s ‘Golden’; a neon purple dress from Christopher Kane’s Spring 2007 debut runway collection; the recycled Russell Sage Union Jack jacket worn by Kate Moss for British Vogue, and the blue ruffled Molly Goddard dress that Rihanna wore and later went viral on Instagram. Craig Green Spring 2015 Courtesy of the Museum of Design Together, the showcase will feature around 100 looks from groundbreaking debuts and early collections, and these items will be showcased alongside never-before-seen films, drawings, memorabilia and archive material from some of these UK-based designers. The swim dress, for example, was first unveiled at Pejoski’s Newgen show in London in the fall of 2001, where it was spotted by the singer, who also wore it on the cover of her fourth Vespertine studio album. The dress has only been on public display twice in New York before, meaning its presence in the exhibition marks the very first time it has been seen by the public in the UK. Nancy Dojaka Fall 2023 Courtesy of the Museum of Design In total, more than 300 designers graduated from the Newgen program, including Christopher Raeburn, Erdem, Kim Jones, JW Anderson, Craig Green, Mary Katrantzou, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Priya Ahluwalia, Saul Nash, Grace Wales Bonner, Bianca Saunders and Nensi Dojaka, will be referenced in the exhibition.

