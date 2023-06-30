Emma Weymouth stuns in a sheer strapless dress





Emma Weymouth looked stunning in a sheer black dress when she was spotted at Chiltern Firehouse after attending a conservation ball alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla. The Marchioness of Bath, 37, looked effortlessly fashionable as she slipped on a strapless dress that trailed on the floor. The flattering dress showed off her toned upper body, showcasing her sophisticated figure and slender figure. She paired the sheer pleated dress with black heels and a shimmering red flower necklace, matching earrings and bracelet. Her chocolate brown tresses were just below her shoulders and she opted for dark smoky eyeshadow to tie the look together. The Marchioness of Bath, 37, looked effortlessly fashionable as she slipped on a strapless dress that trailed on the floor in London this morning Emma attended an event alongside the Royal Family to mark the 20th anniversary of the conservation charity founded by Her Majesty’s late brother Mark Shand. When she got out of her private car, Emma was pictured holding her animal face mask, which featured cream fringe around the edge. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, appeared in high spirits at the party at Lancaster House. Many well-heeled guests joined the royal couple at the glitzy event, including Christian Louboutin, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sir Brian May, his wife Anita Dobson, Donna Air, Keely Hawes and Gwendoline Christie. This year’s Annual Animal Ball was a celebration of indigenous communities, organized by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust. Lancaster House’s garden has been decorated with the Lanterna Elephant charity sculptures, which were part of the Co-Existence exhibition across the Royal Parks in 2021. At the London event, the King and Queen, dressed in a personalized Anna Valentine, presented two Elephant Family awards – the Mark Shand Award and the Tara Award – for contributions to the protection of Asian wildlife. The flattering dress showed off her toned upper body, showcasing her sophisticated figure and slender figure Her chocolate brown tresses were just below her shoulders and she opted for a dark smoky eyeshadow to tie the look together. Model and socialite Emma Weymouth poses with cobbler Christian Louboutin at the ball Kristin Scott Thomas and Emma Weymouth also attended their best fare Annie Doble, Emma Weymouth and Gwendoline Christie opted for bold masks Animal masks in hand, the King and Queen led the festivities at a conservation charity ball Upon their arrival in the garden of Lancaster House, Their Majesties were greeted by Ruth Ganesh, co-founder of the Elephant family, and Richard Hawkes, chief executive of the British Asian Trust. Among the Lanterna Elephant sculptures, the King and Queen met the winners of the night, who included members of the Adivasi tribal community of the Nilgiri Mountains, India. The community received the Elephant Families Mark Shand Award for 2023 from the Queen. The King and Queen also met Oscar-winning Indian documentary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, who received Her Majesty’s new Tara Award. The Tara Prize is named after the elephant Mark Shands, who first inspired the creation of the Elephant family. Emma was pictured alongside cobbler Christian Louboutin, Annie Doble Gwendoline Christie and Kristin Scott Thomas at the ball.

