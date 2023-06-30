Louis Gabriel Nouchi wins the ANDAM 2023 fashion award





Louis Gabriel Nouchi won the coveted ANDAM Fashion Award on Thursday, beating five other finalists to scoop EUR300,000 and a year-long mentorship from Chlo’s chief executive, Riccardo Bellini. The Paris-based designer received the trophy at an outdoor ceremony in the gardens of the French capital’s Palais-Royal. He joins an impressive list of previous winners, which includes Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire, Jeremy Scott, Bianca Saunders and Marine Serre. Nouchi, who founded his eponymous label in 2017, seeks to challenge traditional tropes of masculine style through genderless collections inspired by literary and film references. Moving from one season to another, the designer was inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos Dangerous Liaisons for spring 2023; and, for fall 2023, he tapped Bret Easton EllisAmerican psycho to create mood boards. Nouchi’s latest Spring 2024 collection is inspired by Christopher Isherwoods’ 1964 novel,A single man. For all, the designer’s credentials inform the themes woven into his avant-garde silhouettes. Elsewhere at the ceremony, ANDAM presented Ester Manas and Durank Lantik with the special second prize, which comes with a cash prize of EUR 100,000 as well as coaching. Additional finalists included Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik of GmbH; Marie-Christine Statz from Gauchère and Andrea Adamo from Andreadamo. Rounding out the trophies, Ukrainian hatter Ruslan Baginskiy won the Accessories award, and Arthur Avellano’s Avellano received the Pierre Berg award, which aims to shine a light on emerging French brands. The two designers also received 100,000 EUR. To qualify for the ANDAM grand prize, candidates must operate a French company or create one in the same year of receipt. The work of the finalists was judged by an esteemed jury, which included Francesca Bellettini of Saint Laurent, Cdric Charbit of Balenciaga, Eva Chen of Instagram, François-Henri Pinault of Kering, Sidney Toledano of LVMH and Bruno Pavlovsky of Chanel, among several others. In fashion news, Phoebe Philo’s new brand will launch with over 150 styles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2023/6/louis-gabriel-nouchi-andam-fashion-award-winner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos