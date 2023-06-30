Angelina Jolie turns heads as she steps out in an elegant black dress with her son Pax





Whenever Angelina Jolie graces us with her elegant presence, we can’t help but admire her effortlessly elegant aesthetic. The acclaimed actress and director was spotted enjoying the vibrant energy of New York City with her son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitton on Wednesday. The stylish pair were recently photographed strolling the chic streets of SoHo and Angelina looked the epitome of sophistication in a flowing black wrap dress with voluminous long sleeves and a built-in belt. The 48-year-old paired it with sleek black leather pumps and a quilted black leather clutch from iconic fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent. © Gotham Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo Her look was further enhanced with brown and gold oversized round sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour. Keeping her makeup minimal with glossy brown lipstick, Angelina let her sleek blowout do the talking. Her 19-year-old son opted for a more casual look, sporting a gray button-up shirt layered over a crisp white t-shirt, matching black jeans and white and beige Converse trainers. CHECK OUT: Angelina Jolie’s Tattoos and the Sweet Meanings Behind Them READ: Angelina Jolie makes sweet revelation about daughter Shiloh in rare interview © Gotham Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie out for a walk in New York Her ensemble was completed with a black trucker hat and stylish round sunglasses. Angelina and Pax have created a real buzz with their frequent outings on the town. Earlier this week, Jolie wowed onlookers in another chic little black dress. On Monday, the Mr & Mrs Smith star stunned in a fashionable white trench coat layered over a black midi dress, perfectly complemented by sheer tights, black pointy toe pumps and large black sunglasses. READ:Brad Pitt reveals if his kids will follow in his acting footsteps READ: Angelina Jolie reveals the disadvantage her children face growing up in the spotlight © Gotham Angelina is elegant in a black dress Adding a touch of sparkle, she accessorized with small gold hoops and gold rings. Accompanied by three of her children, Pax, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, the mom of six made a bold statement with her dramatic blonde hair, marking a striking departure from her signature brunette style. The drastic change was a rare treat for fans, used to seeing the star stick to her usual hair color. Embracing her blonde ambition, the Oscar-winning actress looked striking in her perfectly fitted trench coat, sleek black sunglasses and matching heels. © Gotham Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara A sleek white shoulder bag completed her ensemble, signaling a potential new sartorial chapter for the actress. Amid ongoing legal battles following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina continues to exude quiet confidence. Even as she navigates child custody disputes and disagreements over their shared winery, Château Miraval, the actress remains focused and resilient. The star’s surprising hairstyle change has piqued curiosity as to her motivation. While her transformation isn’t related to reprising her character as Maleficent, it could hint at her role in the highly anticipated movie Every Note Played. © Gotham Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo with her new look In this upcoming film, Angelina plays a woman who becomes a caregiver for her ex-husband, a piano virtuoso battling ALS. Despite her prestigious career, Angelina maintains her role as a devoted mother. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour, she shared her children’s diverse interests, in particular their love of languages: The actress attended the event with her son Maddox “All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages ​​they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has switched to German and Russian, Z is speaking French , Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language.”

