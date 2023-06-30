Manolo Blahnik’s men’s pop-up arrives at Harrods, London





Legendary Spanish shoe designer Manolo Blahnik’s ties to Britain are deep and long-standing. Originally from the Canary Islands, he moved to London in 1969 and opened his first boutique on Old Church Street in Chelsea shortly thereafter. An effusive Anglophile, he continues to use London as a base for his now-extensive business and has even become a fan of local cuisine (his favourite, Blahnik told Wallpaper*, is the bread-and-butter pudding at historic London restaurant Wiltons ). Since this month, Blahnik has chosen London department store Harrods – perhaps Britain’s best-known luxury retailer – to open a new pop-up store dedicated to its ever-evolving menswear collection (open until as of July 31, 2023). This is the first pop-up dedicated to the men’s arm of the business and will include over 60 different styles with six pairs exclusive to the Harrods space. “I just love Harrods, it’s an iconic institution and one of London’s most recognizable landmarks,” Blahnik said of the choice. “I could get lost in the store for hours.” Pop-up man Manolo Blahnik at Harrods The pop-up showcases the tools used to make Manolo Blahnik’s shoes in Italy (Image credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik) Housed in the footwear department on the second floor, the space itself reflects what Blahnik calls the brand’s pillars: “color, craftsmanship, creativity and comfort.” In particular, it celebrates the Italian craftsmen who create its shoes, with a glass display case containing the various tools needed to build each style forming the focal point of the pop-up. Other items include Blahnik’s original hand-drawn pattern pieces and sketches, where every Manolo Blahnik shoe begins. Elsewhere, a digital screen will show images of its shoes being produced – detailing every step of the process – while the shoes themselves are displayed on specially constructed wooden stands. Blahnik hopes the pop-up will invite people into the brand’s world and lay the groundwork for other spaces dedicated to men – a rapidly growing branch of the brand. The pop-up is on the second floor of the London department store (Image credit: Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik) “Our men’s offering is a major focus for our business, and we are deeply passionate about growing this category and raising awareness around our timeless, expertly designed collections,” said CEO Kristina Blahnik. “Creating a unique space within Harrods has been our dream for some time. We wanted to use the space to showcase the craftsmanship behind our shoes which are handcrafted by our skilled artisans in Italy. “I’ve been making men’s shoes for over 50 years,” adds Manolo (who marked five decades with a virtual exhibit “The Manolo Blahnik Archives: A New Way of Walking”), “and I’m thrilled to have a dedicated space to present my latest men’s collection and my classic creations. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the pop-up. Manolo Blahnik’s men’s pop-up runs at Harrods until July 31, 2023. manoloblahnik.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion-beauty/manolo-blahnik-mens-pop-up-harrods-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos