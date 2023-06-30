No More Talk: Men Are Ditching Sliders For Sleek Sandals | Men’s shoes





Sporty sliders may be the shoe of choice on Love Island, but outside of the villa, men dress up. Retailers report that men are shunning their once-loved casual sliders, and even Birkenstocks with their supportive footbed, for flat leather strappy sandals instead. Men are getting dressed again, says Tim Little, shoe designer and owner of Grenson Shoes. There’s a big swing away from loungewear and activewear. Men now want to look sharp, especially young customers. A spokesperson for John Lewis said sales of smart sandals increased by 67%. A coffee-colored 70 pair from Dune with double straps and a Kins 22.50 brown pair with crossover straps are the best sellers among retailers. David Beckham wears Lora Piana sandals at the Jacquemus fashion show at the Palace of Versailles, France. Photography: Laurent VU/Sipa/Shutterstock Elsewhere, luxury e-tailer Mytheresa says leather sandals have overtaken sports sliders as top performers, with successful brands such as Gucci, Tom Ford and Brunello Cucinelli. It coincides with a boom in soft tailoring sales, with some retailers recording triple-digit growth. Fashion is finally growing again, says Grazias Henrik Lischke. Went from the Y2K trend. This look is more sleek and elevated, so it needs a shoe that isn’t cheesy. Earlier this week David Beckham, who previously wore a parka with white socks and black sliders to watch a fashion show by his wife, Victoria, was pictured at the Jacquemus show in France. However, for his front row appearance this time around, he wore a tan linen suit with brown leather Loro Pianas 795 sandals with straps that wrap around the foot. It’s a look that has featured on numerous Spring/Summer 2023 runways, including Paul Smith and Herms. Little says the Grenson men’s sandal category used to be very small. In summer, men wore sneakers and sometimes flip flops. Sandals were no big deal. He credits the lockdown and Birkenstocks boom with giving men the confidence to expand their shoe choices. This opened up the idea of ​​sandals to them. However, now they want something dressier. Grenson’s top performer is the Quincy, a fisherman-inspired style with interlocking straps. Due to demand, Little says they’re launching another version with a springy rubber sole and a third with an integrated footbed. Lischke, who has a four-year-old strappy pair from Grenson, says they offer a polished alternative to the gorpcore trend, which advocates wearing outdoor gear such as trekking sandals in an urban environment. I like to wear them instead of a closed shoe with a suit. It shatters him, Lischke says, comparing it to The Talented Mr Ripley’s on-screen style and Giorgio Armani’s ’80s commercials. And while Birkenstocks and other dad sandals, such as Tevas, may have been revered for their comfort, wearers of modern mandals say they’re just as enjoyable. Leather is the best material in the heat because it breathes, says Little. Shoes like sliders are usually made from plastic which makes your feet sweat.

