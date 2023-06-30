France braces for new riots after third night of violence

The French government is facing a spiraling crisis after a third night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburbs this week, with more than 600 arrests overnight as protesters started fires and targeted public buildings.

President Emmanuel Macron cut short a trip to Brussels for an EU summit on Friday and was returning to the capital for a second crisis meeting in as many days to tackle riots that erupted just months after mass protests against a deeply unpopular pension reform.

Multiple demonstrations took place in the Paris suburbs, notably in Nanterre where Nahel, a 17-year-old of North African origin, was killed in a car as he tried to flee from the police on Tuesday. In central Paris, stores including a Nike store were looted, social media images were shared, buses were destroyed and schools attacked.

The government has so far refrained from calling for a state of emergency, used in the past after major terror attacks and which would grant authorities and law enforcement special powers. Prime Minister Lisabeth Borne said Friday that all options would be considered.

Our priority is to restore order throughout the territory, added Borne, before the crisis meeting at the start of the afternoon.

Cars have been torched in towns from Marseille to Lyon and the outskirts of Lille, despite the police deploying 40,000 officers, heavy armored vehicles and, in some cases, elite squads used in the fight against terrorism in an attempt to quell the unrest. Nearly 80 police stations across the country were targeted by attacks, the interior ministry said.

Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters once again bravely faced a rare level of violence. In accordance with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests, Interior Minister Grad Darmanin said on Twitter. That was more than three times as many arrests as the night before.

Cars were set on fire in Nanterre, Paris, on Thursday evening as violent protests gripped France Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

The protests have raised questions about how major sporting events such as the Tour de France cycling race, which starts Saturday in Bilbao across the Spanish border, will take place in the coming days. The riots also coincided with the start of the summer holiday season in France, with people set to drive across the country.

So far, concerts and other events, even in riot-affected suburbs, have taken place. But Thursday in the Paris region some transport services were interrupted in the early evening to prevent them from being attacked, while various districts on the outskirts of the capital have decreed curfews.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune said attacks on some transport services had been worse than the previous night, with 12 buses destroyed by fires at a warehouse in Aubervilliers, just outside Paris.

Opponents of the government from all political backgrounds have attacked the Macron administration over the killing of teenagers. Those on the left criticized police tactics, accusing them of racial discrimination and excessive brutality, while those on the right chastised the government for its failure to restore order and called for a tougher crackdown.

The far-left Nupes alliance in parliament has called for a change to a subset of a 2017 law that allows police to fire when absolutely necessary in circumstances such as when citizens refuse to go. comply with an order.

The outrage over Nahel’s death echoes the serious riots of 2005, when two teenagers from low-income suburbs died fleeing police. It has reignited latent anger in neighborhoods that are home to many immigrants and their descendants, where inequalities in the areas of housing and employment are marked.

The outcry over the shooting quickly escalated after video of the incident emerged, which showed no apparent immediate threat to the two officers who reported the teenager. The police officer who fired the fatal shot has been remanded in custody, a rare move, and the investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges of intentional homicide.

The two agents had pursued Nahel on a motorcycle after seeing a young driver accelerating in a lane reserved for buses and lights on, according to the testimony of the police and a passenger relayed by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. Officers overtook him in traffic and one of them shot him as he tried to walk away.

No weapons or drugs were found in the car, the prosecutor added. Nahel, who drove without a license, used to refuse to stop for police, the prosecutor said. But lawyers for the Nahels family, who called for more action against the second officer, said the teenager had never been convicted of any crime.

Nahel’s mother, Mounia, who appeared at a protest in Nanterre on Thursday holding a flare and wearing a T-shirt reading Justice for Nahel, told France 5 she wanted strong justice for his son.

I’m not mad at the police, I’m mad at one person, the one who took my son’s life, she said in the Thursday night TV interview. It’s the fault of one man, not of a whole system. [Nahel] looked like a young Arab and he committed suicide.

A lawyer for the officer who fired the shot said the officer was devastated and had no intention of killing the teenager, and expressed grief for the family. But he claimed the officer acted within the law and feared the car could run over officers and endanger others.

When we killed someone, obviously we regret it … but my client says he could not have done otherwise, Laurent-Franck Lienard told BFM TV.