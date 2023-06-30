Fashion
France braces for new riots after third night of violence
Receive free updates about France
Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest France news every morning.
The French government is facing a spiraling crisis after a third night of unrest sparked by the police killing of a teenager during a traffic stop in the Paris suburbs this week, with more than 600 arrests overnight as protesters started fires and targeted public buildings.
President Emmanuel Macron cut short a trip to Brussels for an EU summit on Friday and was returning to the capital for a second crisis meeting in as many days to tackle riots that erupted just months after mass protests against a deeply unpopular pension reform.
Multiple demonstrations took place in the Paris suburbs, notably in Nanterre where Nahel, a 17-year-old of North African origin, was killed in a car as he tried to flee from the police on Tuesday. In central Paris, stores including a Nike store were looted, social media images were shared, buses were destroyed and schools attacked.
The government has so far refrained from calling for a state of emergency, used in the past after major terror attacks and which would grant authorities and law enforcement special powers. Prime Minister Lisabeth Borne said Friday that all options would be considered.
Our priority is to restore order throughout the territory, added Borne, before the crisis meeting at the start of the afternoon.
Cars have been torched in towns from Marseille to Lyon and the outskirts of Lille, despite the police deploying 40,000 officers, heavy armored vehicles and, in some cases, elite squads used in the fight against terrorism in an attempt to quell the unrest. Nearly 80 police stations across the country were targeted by attacks, the interior ministry said.
Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters once again bravely faced a rare level of violence. In accordance with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests, Interior Minister Grad Darmanin said on Twitter. That was more than three times as many arrests as the night before.
The protests have raised questions about how major sporting events such as the Tour de France cycling race, which starts Saturday in Bilbao across the Spanish border, will take place in the coming days. The riots also coincided with the start of the summer holiday season in France, with people set to drive across the country.
So far, concerts and other events, even in riot-affected suburbs, have taken place. But Thursday in the Paris region some transport services were interrupted in the early evening to prevent them from being attacked, while various districts on the outskirts of the capital have decreed curfews.
Transport Minister Clement Beaune said attacks on some transport services had been worse than the previous night, with 12 buses destroyed by fires at a warehouse in Aubervilliers, just outside Paris.
Opponents of the government from all political backgrounds have attacked the Macron administration over the killing of teenagers. Those on the left criticized police tactics, accusing them of racial discrimination and excessive brutality, while those on the right chastised the government for its failure to restore order and called for a tougher crackdown.
The far-left Nupes alliance in parliament has called for a change to a subset of a 2017 law that allows police to fire when absolutely necessary in circumstances such as when citizens refuse to go. comply with an order.
The outrage over Nahel’s death echoes the serious riots of 2005, when two teenagers from low-income suburbs died fleeing police. It has reignited latent anger in neighborhoods that are home to many immigrants and their descendants, where inequalities in the areas of housing and employment are marked.
The outcry over the shooting quickly escalated after video of the incident emerged, which showed no apparent immediate threat to the two officers who reported the teenager. The police officer who fired the fatal shot has been remanded in custody, a rare move, and the investigating magistrates have filed preliminary charges of intentional homicide.
The two agents had pursued Nahel on a motorcycle after seeing a young driver accelerating in a lane reserved for buses and lights on, according to the testimony of the police and a passenger relayed by the Nanterre prosecutor’s office. Officers overtook him in traffic and one of them shot him as he tried to walk away.
No weapons or drugs were found in the car, the prosecutor added. Nahel, who drove without a license, used to refuse to stop for police, the prosecutor said. But lawyers for the Nahels family, who called for more action against the second officer, said the teenager had never been convicted of any crime.
Nahel’s mother, Mounia, who appeared at a protest in Nanterre on Thursday holding a flare and wearing a T-shirt reading Justice for Nahel, told France 5 she wanted strong justice for his son.
I’m not mad at the police, I’m mad at one person, the one who took my son’s life, she said in the Thursday night TV interview. It’s the fault of one man, not of a whole system. [Nahel] looked like a young Arab and he committed suicide.
A lawyer for the officer who fired the shot said the officer was devastated and had no intention of killing the teenager, and expressed grief for the family. But he claimed the officer acted within the law and feared the car could run over officers and endanger others.
When we killed someone, obviously we regret it … but my client says he could not have done otherwise, Laurent-Franck Lienard told BFM TV.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a98ccbdb-b098-4190-84df-450f33bc5503
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Anil Kapoor talks about the boycott trend and Bollywood films facing continued box office failures
- The ICEC report on equity in cricket
- France braces for new riots after third night of violence
- It’s time to end the tyranny of ultra-processed foods | Wired UK
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says Eid is most painful for him this year
- Putin Praises ‘Make In India’, Says Has Had Visible Effect On Indian Economy
- When Dharmendra’s first wife opened up about her ‘affair’ with Hema Malini | Bollywood
- US officer Scot Peterson not guilty over response to Parkland school shooting – BBC News
- Jokowi makes a sudden visit to the infamous Malioboro Street
- Dolly Parton admits she has always found touring challenging | Entertainment
- Kirt adds Marty Baker to the staff
- The best street style from the sweat-soaked Parisian menswear shows