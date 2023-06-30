Barbie Filter on Snapchat: AR Lens lets you dress up in movie outfits

Snapchat is blushing aloud for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is launching an AR Lens “Barbie” ad campaign exclusively on the social and messaging app – meaning Snapchat is the only place you can dress up to look like Margot Robbie’s Barbie or Ryan Gosling’s Ken in fashions based on the movie. The studio’s paid campaign on Snapchat will launch Friday, June 30, three weeks before the film’s grand opening on July 21.

Users can access the virtual Barbie wardrobe from the app’s lens carousel or by scanning the Snapcode (LEFT) with the Snapchat camera. With the debut of the new Barbie Wardrobe AR lens, Snapchatters can see themselves wearing different outfits and accessories inspired by costumes from the upcoming movie. You can share the resulting photos or videos in a Snap message or Snapchat story (or save it to your camera roll to share via text or other social platforms).

Additionally, Warner Bros. Discovery is using Snapchat to let fans transform a collection of famous landmarks around the world into Barbie colors. The first “Barbie” landmarks on the app launch in the United States on June 30 at New York’s Statue of Liberty (see the video below), the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles and the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. In these locations, Snapchatters will be able to scan iconic locations using the Barbie lens and see them transform into a hot pink and pastel version of himself.

Later in July, landmarks from around the world will be added to the Snapchat Barbie lens, including: the Eiffel Tower in Paris; The Colosseum in Rome, Tower Bridge in London, Sydney Harbor Bridge and the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

In the first quarter of 2023, Snapchat had an average of 383 million daily active users. Currently, according to the company, the app has over 750 million monthly active users. Snapchat claims to reach over 75% of people aged 13-34 in over 20 countries. According to the company, more than 250 million Snapchat users interact with AR lenses per day on average.

Separately, Snap said this week that Snapchat+ — its $3.99/month subscription service that offers exclusive early access features — surpassed 4 million subscribers a year after its launch (equivalent to at an annualized run rate of approximately $192 million).

Watch the Statue of Liberty being transported to Barbie Land via Snapchat’s Landmarker AR lens: