Edinburgh exhibition to challenge traditional ideas of the little black dress | Dresses

You can never overdress or underdress in a little black dress, designer Karl Lagerfeld once said.

Now an exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, sets out to explore how the LBD has been immortalized across film and television, appearing as a perennial on the catwalk and being hailed by many women as a wardrobe hero.

Beyond the Little Black Dress, which opens Saturday, brings together more than 60 looks from collectors and designers around the world to chart its evolution.

Georgina Ripley, the senior curator, says the dress can be used to see over 100 years of social change. Ripley has been unable to track down who first coined the widely used moniker LBD. She also plays with the L, juxtaposing small and long hems.

We didn’t want to show just literal little black dresses, Ripley says. From the start, many of them crossed boundaries such as masculinity and femininity. Others walk a fine line between respect and rebellion. We wanted to challenge the viewer.

A long-sleeved silk crepe day dress is one of the main pieces on display. Designed by Coco Chanel in 1926, it was described by Vogue at the time as the dress that everyone will wear. If it looks to modern eyes like the pinnacle of minimalism, there were different associations back then. Ripley chose it because she wanted to start the exhibit with the idea of ​​the birth of the LBD.

Before 1926, black dresses existed but they were mainly worn by servants to distinguish the help of the mistress of the house.

By borrowing ideas from both working classes and menswear, with a more androgynous silhouette and shorter hemline, Chanel reflected the broader modernization of women’s fashion that was occurring in the 1920s.

While Vogue compared the dress to Henry Ford’s Model T car, linking it to the idea of ​​fashion egalitarianism, the reality was quite different.

call it luxury poverty luxurious poverty Chanel used expensive silk fabrics to transform what was once simple, affordable working-class clothing into an ambitious symbol of haute couture.

Ripley and her team also took the idea of ​​black itself further. A Christian Dior button-up dress commissioned by Wallis Simpson in 1949, and a fit-and-flare evening dress designed by Norman Hartnell for Princess Margaret in the 1950s, play on the idea of ​​rebellious royalty, with black traditionally reserved for mourning .

During the 1980s, a new wave of Japanese designers, including Issey Miyake and Yohji Yamamoto, arrived in Paris, using black to play with the idea of ​​light and dark through pleating, fraying and crinkling. radicals. This look continues to be adopted as a uniform by creatives ranging from fashion editors to art curators.

In 1988, Yamamoto changed things up by declaring red to be black. Ripley found a striking crimson dress from her 1991 collection to really wake everyone up and break down how people think about color.

The exhibition also highlights the erotic and provocative association of black. A bondage-inspired dress from the Gianni Versaces 1992 Miss S&M collection, created at the height of the AIDS epidemic, is placed alongside Christopher Kanes’ Hellbound latex dress to provoke discussion about sexual empowerment.

Ripley says she wanted to introduce visitors to dresses they wouldn’t be familiar with. So, rather than the revenge dress worn by Diana in 1994, there’s a see-through McQueen dress worn by Jodie Comers Villanelle’s character in Killing Eve and a puffy dress by Christian Siriano worn by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

This shows that the LBD is a garment that can be used as a blank canvas to project identity, Ripley says.

Five memorable black dresses

Audrey Hepburn, 1961

Photo: Paramount Pictures/c/o Tiffany

Audrey Hepburn wears three Givenchy LBDs in Breakfast at Tiffanys but it’s the one audiences see for the first time when she steps out of a yellow cab with a coffee and a croissant in one hand that went down in TV history. movie theater.

Tina Turner, 1987