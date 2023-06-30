Men and Women of Fashion NOBA Prix d’Elegance





The mix of fashion and fundraising proved irresistible to attendees of the Men and Women of Fashion and New Orleans Ballet Association’s Elegance Awards on March 15 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside hotel. The event honors those who are stylish and known for their philanthropic activities. The 2022 Elegance Award winners were: Mariah Walton Bencik, Taryn Brown, Melissa Coleman, Valerie Grubb, Kim Hasney, Christine Javier, Rupa Jolly, Ruth Lawson, Sandra Lombana Lindquist and Anna Tusa for women; and David Lee Adams, Mickal Adler, Craig Clark, Johnny L. Domiano Jr., Steven A. Freidman, Vincent Giardina, Andrew William Gottschalk, MD, Thomas E. Loehn, Greg Rusovich and James Schoen for men. The President’s Choice Award recipients were Gayle Benson and Jeff Chouest Jr. (whose store, Jeffs Mercerie, celebrated its 50th anniversary). The Hall of Fame recipients were Deborah Alciatore-Empey and John Duck. The event began with a champagne reception, which also kicked off the silent auction bidding. Guests then sat down for lunch and a fashion show featuring clothes from Chatta Box and Jeffs Mercerie. The NOBAs Center for Dance presented its young dancers aged 4 to 18, who for the first time for this event learned to dance with golden ribbons in rhythmic gymnastics style, performing in front of Antonio Vivaldis The Four Seasons: Lestate (Summer) – III. Presto. Recognition of honorees and a live auction by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry rounded out the activities of this benefit for the NOBA Youth Scholarship Fund. Kathy Pastorek, Event Chair, Tiffa Boutt, Women of Fashion Chair, Leon L. Giorgio Jr., Men of Fashion Board Chair, and Sandra Chaisson, Women of Fashion Board Chair , were on hand for the festivities. fun fact The mix of fashion and fundraising proved irresistible to attendees of the Men and Women of Fashion and New Orleans Ballet Association’s Elegance Awards on March 15 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside hotel. The event honors those who are stylish and known for their philanthropic activities. The 2022 Elegance Award winners were: Mariah Walton Bencik, Taryn Brown, Melissa Coleman, Valerie Grubb, Kim Hasney, Christine Javier, Rupa Jolly, Ruth Lawson, Sandra Lombana Lindquist and Anna Tusa for women; and David Lee Adams, Mickal Adler, Craig Clark, Johnny L. Domiano Jr., Steven A. Freidman, Vincent Giardina, Andrew William Gottschalk, MD, Thomas E. Loehn, Greg Rusovich and James Schoen for men. The President’s Choice Award recipients were Gayle Benson and Jeff Chouest Jr. (whose store, Jeffs Mercerie, celebrated its 50th anniversary). The Hall of Fame recipients were Deborah Alciatore-Empey and John Duck. The event began with a champagne reception, which also kicked off the silent auction bidding. Guests then sat down for lunch and a fashion show featuring clothes from Chatta Box and Jeffs Mercerie. The NOBAs Center for Dance presented its young dancers aged 4 to 18, who for the first time for this event learned to dance with golden ribbons in rhythmic gymnastics style, performing in front of Antonio Vivaldis The Four Seasons: Lestate (Summer) – III. Presto. Recognition of honorees and a live auction by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry rounded out the activities of this benefit for the NOBA Youth Scholarship Fund. Kathy Pastorek, Event Chair, Tiffa Boutt, Women of Fashion Chair, Leon L. Giorgio Jr., Men of Fashion Board Chair, and Sandra Chaisson, Women of Fashion Board Chair , were on hand for the festivities. The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of fashion men and women, which was reflected in the gold decorative items, including table linens, centerpiece vases and other items. Léon L. Giorgio, Sandra Chaisson, Gayle Benson, John Duck Joey DiFatta, Kathy Pastorek, Deborah Alciatore-Empey, Jeff Chouest, Jr. Vincent Giardina, Rebecca Nordgren, David Adams, Gregory Curtis Murray Valene, Laurie Guimont Guillaume, Teresa Guzzetta, Stephen Sonnier Leo Palazzo, Tiffa Boutte, Pam Williams, Chad Berg Kent Ozborn, Debbie Buchler, Jacquee Carvin, Steve Friedman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myneworleans.com/men-and-women-of-fashion-noba-prix-delegance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos