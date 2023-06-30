ChatGPT was an unexpected guest at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York





In three minutes flat, and with only a few dozen guests, Marc Jacobs presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection outside the traditional fashion week calendar. The parade seemed to invite the elected officials present to reflect on the frantic pace of fashion and a daily life shaped by new technologies. Between nostalgia and innovation, the show welcomed a special and unexpected guest in the person of ChatGPT, charged for the occasion with giving the title and description of this new collection. Is artificial intelligence ready to send shockwaves through fashion? This is a vast question that should find an answer in the near future, as the industry seems open to all the possibilities offered by new technologies. Learn more: Using YouTube and TikTok, a make-up artist defies odds in Africa We have seen this for several months with the metaverse, a parallel world that fashion brands have widely adopted, and this craze should continue with the ChatGPT AI chatbot, which is currently the focus of all attention. During his Fall/Winter 2023 show, organized at the New York Public Library, Marc Jacobs called on the now famous chatbot to write the description of the collection given to the happy guests present. Fashion meets AI Unlike many initiatives aimed at highlighting the science behind these new technologies, this one seemed, according to several media present (including vogue And The New York Times) to reflect on the frenetic pace of the fashion calendar, with its multitude of annual collections, and the weight and impact of digital on people’s daily lives. A phenomenon that could quickly be accentuated by the advent of artificial intelligence. As proof, ChatGPT featured as a special guest at this show, despite the relatively small number of guests compared to a typical fashion show. For the very first time in a show of this scale, it was the famous AI chatbot that generated the title of the collection Marc Jacobs: a striking fusion of masculine tailoring and feminine elegance as well as the description provided to the guests present. Nothing out of the ordinary, you might say, except that this is ChatGPT’s latest foray into the world of fashion, and for a fashion show anyway. Admittedly, the text was only partially consistent with the collection, which was presented in only three minutes, and thus shows the limits of artificial intelligence. Learn more: The French luxury fashion group believes the future lies in virtual experiences This isn’t the first time this type of new technology has made its way into the fashion world. This spring saw the organization of the first AI Fashion Week, as well as Zalando announcing plans to launch an AI-powered fashion assistant. The objective is to respond to all the requests of its customers, and to allow them to find outfits adapted to their tastes, their desires or special occasions. Marc Jacobs is thus taking a new step in this race for innovation. It only remains for the first designer to use ChatGPT to create their new collection. AFP Relax news

