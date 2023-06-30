A teacher wears a colorful dress by students on her last day





The sweet video drew several reactions from social media users. Teachers play a very important role in the lives of students. They teach them, inspire them, nurture them and raise them to be the best version of themselves. Some teachers go the extra mile to make their students feel valued and loved. Such an incident of a teacher is going viral on social media. A teacher from the United States asked her students to color her dress and in turn, she surprised them by wearing it on the last day. The sweet video drew several reactions from social media users. The adorable video was shared by Heather Stansberry on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wearing a white dress covered in drawings that appear to have been made by kindergarten students. Ms Stansberry said she allowed her pupils to color and paint on her white dress and promised them she would wear the same on her last day as a teacher at school. “A few weeks ago I told my first class that they would be allowed to color my white dress for the last day of school. They were so excited. The day has finally arrived, the dress is finished. C It’s the last day I’m going to wear it and we’re going to see their reactions,” she said in the video. The video then shows the 25-year-old teacher in the classroom wearing a long coat. The students reminded her that she forgot to wear the dress. She then takes off the coat and shows them the white dress. In a few moments, the room is full of shouts of joy and laughter. “The dress revealed!! Such a happy/sad day, my heart is so full,” she captioned the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed 1.2 million views and 1.4 lakh views on the platform. “Children will never forget her and her kindness! This is a basic memory formed for life,” said one user. Another person added, “You should wear the dress to these kids’ graduation once they all forget about the drawings :)” “What a lovely idea!” one person remarked. “Such a sweet gesture, you are an amazing teacher,” another user said. Click for more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/video-teacher-wears-dress-coloured-by-students-on-her-last-day-4165881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos