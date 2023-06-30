Fashion
Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child at 53: it’s never too late to become a mother | Culture
Naomi Campbell has done it again. Two years ago, in May 2020, she announced that she had become a mother for the first time at the age of 50; now, at 53, she has welcomed her second child. The British model posted on her Instagram page where she has over 15 million followers that she now has a son.
My little darling, know that you have been pampered beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God Welcome Babyboy, Campbell said in her post Thursday, announcing the arrival of her new son. She accompanied the photo with the hashtag mom of two. Campbell ended her post by noting that it’s never too late to become a mother.
The photograph that accompanied the message appears to show Naomi Campbell with a baby in her arms. The model holds the little ones’ hand and, in turn, a third hand holds the Campbells and the babies; the third hand appears to belong to Campbell’s three-year-old daughter. The model has shared very few images of her baby girl and almost all of them are taken from behind or from a distance; Campbell also did not reveal her daughter’s name.
In recent months, Campbell has been seen at various social events, such as the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended in mid-May; there, she posed on the red carpet. And just over a week ago, she attended the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, the first that singer Pharrell Williams introduced as the new designer for French fashion houses. Campbell didn’t appear to be pregnant in any of the photos, and she didn’t mention anything about having a new child.
As of now, the model hasn’t provided any further details about the baby, nor has she shared much after the birth of her first child. But a year after her daughter’s birth, Campbell explained her background in a lengthy interview with British magazine Vogue: She wasn’t adopted, she’s my [biological] child. Therefore, the logical conclusion is that Campbell’s daughter was born via surrogate. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew I had it, she admitted in this magazine interview. But she is the greatest blessing I can imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. The Londoner also let slip that she wasn’t ruling out the idea of having more children.
Campbell also said that she always knew she would be a mother one day and that becoming a mother was the greatest joy she could imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know it. On the question of age, which the interview only touched on tangentially, the article explained that the model did not even take into account the 50-year age difference between her daughter and herself, taking into account given her stamina and the fact that she only needed a few hours of sleep. . Campbell herself even claimed that she encouraged all her older friends to have children: I tell them all, do it! Do not hesitate !
For over 30 years, Naomi Campbell has been one of the most famous (and controversial) international faces in the fashion industry. Since she was discovered in Covent Garden, she belongs to the great generation of 1990s models Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista with whom she still maintains strong friendships. Throughout her decades-long career, she has starred in numerous magazine editorials and covers, as well as campaigns for the world’s most important fashion brands, from Burberry to Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Lanvin, Hugo Boss, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy. .. Campbell has also taken important steps for black women. In 1997, she was the first black woman to open a Prada fashion show; in 1998, she became the first black model to cover Vogue France; and at the end of 2019, she was the first black woman to be honored with a career-defining award as a fashion icon, for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry throughout her modeling career, as well as through her global philanthropist working with charities and incredible fundraising efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa.
Campbell has dated many well-known men, including actors Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone and Leonardo DiCaprio (although their romance has never been confirmed), singers Robbie Williams and Eric Clapton, boxer Mike Tyson, dancer Spanish Joaqun Corts, Egyptian businessman Louis Camilleri and Russian tycoon Vladislav Doronin.
