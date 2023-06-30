Static Dress: “We want to offer works of art that make people ‘wow'”

STATIC DRESS don’t believe in conforming to narrow genre or image expectations. As they rework tracks from their debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’ into radically different new statements, they’re raising the bar for everyone. Check out the latest cover of our edition of New Music Friday The Cut playlist.

Words: Ali Shutler.

Pictures: Ollie Appleyard.

“Even if you don’t like music, I want you to see what we’ve created with Static Dress and be impressed,” says vocalist Olli Appleyard.

With a revamped take on 90s hardcore and 2000s emo, plus a towering use of visuals, it’s no wonder the Leeds quartet have become one of rock’s most visceral bands. and the most admired. “I don’t want people to think it’s about appeasing other people,” he adds. “If we wanted to be the biggest thing in the world, I definitely wouldn’t be shouting all the lyrics. All I want to do is create, inspire and have fun with it.

True to this philosophy, Static Dress approaches things differently. Debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster’ was available to listen to months in advance if you could solve a series of clues, when they were also known to share tracks via VHS tapes. This means fans can really dive deep into the world of Static Dress. “When I started this band, I wanted people to get involved and give them something entertaining, rather than just background noise for someone else’s conversation,” says Olli, explaining that he always wanted to focus on every little detail of the band.

But in recent months, it’s become clear that static dress is much more than a cult concern.

Take their last-minute addition to the Download Festival earlier this month, where the band had the unenviable task of opening the festival’s massive second outdoor stage shortly after noon, when in reality visceral rock like theirs is generally suitable for dark and intimate tents. “People were going harder than me, and that’s my group,” Olli laughs, reflecting on the masses of circular pits and crowd surfers. Alongside the dedicated fans, the set was one of those magical moments at the festival where the crowd is caught up in the chaos when they clearly didn’t know what was going on. “It was amazing, and I won’t soon forget it,” admits Olli.

Yet there is much more to come. Next year, Static Dress will join Bring Me The Horizon on their Nex Gen UK arena tour alongside hardcore crowd Bad Omens and Cassyette. “It’s going to be the biggest gigs we’ve ever played, which is crazy, but we’re just going to come and play our best,” says Olli, who previously backed Bring Me in Europe earlier this year. “It was overwhelming, but we know what we’re getting into this time around. We’re just a better band now.

However, Static Dress’ latest track couldn’t be further from an arena rock banger as the reworked version of “Such.A.Shame” from “Rouge Carpet Disaster” sees the surly guitar band go jazz.

“The original song was written when we were listening to bands like Kings Of Leon, and you can hear that dusty, American vibe. It’s almost gospel in places, but there’s also a darkness and moodiness to it,” explains Olli, whose lyrics are about heartbreak, regret and emotional warfare.For the redux version, however, Olli first came up with the idea for the video, inspired by a local jazz club that champions intimacy and real music above all.” I was imagining what this nice and relaxing place would be like if it was in this sick twisted world where everyone is breaking down.” Of course, the perfect soundtrack for this is a song that contains nothing but jazz piano and stripped down vocals.

“Such.A.Shame (Smoking Lounge Redux)” is a million miles from what you hear on “Rouge Carpet Disaster,” but it makes perfect sense considering that every song on this record sounds unique. Static Dress’s debut album confidently draws influence from Take Back Sunday and Paramore, but goes one step further. “We didn’t want to be a replica of the band, doing something that had already been done,” says Olli. “We wanted to make the most diverse and current record possible.”

Lyrically, they also cut the known with the unknown. “Rather than writing something basic like ‘you left me and I’m upset,’ I wanted to write about something that has meaning, a metaphor, and that people can take their own ideas from,” says Olli. Typically, songs start with a real situation, and he will build character, plot, and narrative from there. “That means our songs can be aggressive, upset or violent because they’re not just about us.” He says distance is also important for fans. “If I told you that a song is just about my inability to go home one night, it would completely ruin everything the song means to you.”

“It also shows in the performance,” continues Olli. “I really want to make sure people actually feel it. Everything about Static Dress is about evoking emotion.

‘Such.A.Shame (Smoking Lounge Redux)’ is the second redux version of a ‘Rouge Disaster Carpet’ track to be released, following ‘Courney, Just Relax’ (featuring World Of Pleasure), with Static Dress planning to release reworked versions of the entire album in the coming months. “Some songs are nothing like the original,” Olli teases with the decision to revisit the album prompted by the feeling that there was “just more to explore.”

“We’re not the best at promoting things, and we’re not the kind of people who shout about how good something is,” Olli says. So instead of getting into TikToks or making reels for Instagram, he wanted to create something “familiar but different.”

“It also allows us to experiment and incorporate sounds we’ve never approached before,” which will help the band navigate their next destination. “I don’t want to say too much because things are always changing but in the future I think we want to do more musical or visual collaborations,” he explains.

“It’s interesting that we live in a time where a band can look heavy, but not sound, and it still works. I wonder if you can flip that around and do something that doesn’t look heavy but actually is,” he continues. “We just want to keep branching out into different sonic and visual territories to create something interesting.”

This has been the group’s mission since day one. Formed from the ashes of various local bands, Olli planned to use Static Dress as a portfolio, so that when he inevitably failed, he had something to show off his skills as a videographer, musician, and world-builder. However, three hours after she uploaded her debut single “Clean” to Youtube, all of her expectations were shattered. “From there, we thought on our feet,” with COVID providing a blessing in disguise as it gave him time to nurture and shape the project into the strength it is today.

In those early days, Olli talked about stepping out of the stylized worlds of hyper-pop and rap instead of just another band dude in a t-shirt and had no problem saying how much the rock scene felt ‘lame’ in places. This gave him a reputation as an antagonistic force, ready to stir up trouble at all costs.

“I have no problem saying we’re tired of the way things work, and it instilled in me to be this very argumentative person, who was mad at everything. That’s really not the case,” he explains. “However, we want to be a force to be reckoned with. We put so much effort into every element of this group, and we just want to let the art speak for itself. If anyone feels threatened by this, maybe they should up their own game.”

“Without wanting to sound big, I want to make people want to try harder,” he adds.

Despite everything that’s happened since those early days, Olli doesn’t believe the main ambition behind Static Dress has changed. “At the end of the day, we just want to deliver works that make people ‘wow’, regardless of the format,” he explains.

“I don’t think big arena titles are really the end goal,” he reflects. But if they were to happen, he already has the staging in mind. It’s Static Dress for you, always creating, never standing still.

"Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)" is released on September 15.