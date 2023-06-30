Ancient or avant-garde art? Both, says a great batik designer





Josephine Komara was depressed. She had just divorced. She had moved into a small house. His business as a fabric supplier for lampshades was lucrative but unsatisfying. Mrs. Komara sipped her wine and smoked a cigarette. She dropped to the floor, plunging her hands into two wooden chests filled with ancient Indonesian textiles. In one chest, Ms. Komara recalled recently, were batik designs from the island of Java, in the other elaborate weavings from the outer islands of Indonesia. She downed more wine, inhaled the clove-flavored smoke of an Indonesian cigarette, and pondered how to enrich the heritage of a nation of more than 17,000 islands. Since that melancholy night nearly four decades ago, Ms. Komara has refashioned an ancient art, blending disparate textile traditions with an aesthetic all her own to create a modern Indonesian silhouette. Her batik and other designs for her fashion house, BINhouse, transformed a cultural expression that was complex and charming but so steeped in tradition that it bordered on stuffy. Ms. Komara, known by her nickname Obin, no longer depends on lampshades for a living as BINhouse has become a global force in spreading the beauty of batiks.

I don’t like Indonesia. I’m in love with Indonesia, Ms. Komara said, lingering with the guttural fervor of a soap opera actor. For me, the Indonesian fabric that we make is alive, it speaks, it expresses itself on this land, this beautiful land, which has a certain impulse and an aroma that does not exist anywhere else.

Ms Komara, 67, speaks as an unabashed Indonesian promoter determined to raise the profile of the world’s most populous Muslim nation and the world’s largest archipelago country. Superlatives aside, Ms. Komara’s homeland has a slight international footprint, despite its more than 275 million people. The country does not have globally iconic brands. If any part of Indonesia is well known abroad, it’s Bali, a Hindu vacation island, as if Hawaii were to replace the whole of the United States. While a few words originating in this part of Southeast Asia have taken root in English rice paddy, gecko and to run amok batik are rare in that they are both a word local and an expression of indigenous culture.

In a form of batik making popular in Java, artisans apply wax to fabric with pointillist precision, dripping the dye-resistant liquid from a narrow copper vessel. The patterns they create are brimming with the exuberance of nature: intricate flowers, mythical beasts and tropical foliage. Some of the greatest promoters of batiks, as early as the mid-19th century, were female entrepreneurs. Women also tended to dominate the wax dripping process.

In 2009, UNESCO designated Indonesian batik as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This recognition aims to preserve the cultural heritage of a nation, but it can also calcify traditions. And when Ms. Komara turned her attention to batik, it was, despite being woven into Indonesian society, in danger. The boxy cuts of the batik shirts worn by civil servants may have conveniently camouflaged office physiques, but they evoked the fashion of a bygone generation. Much of the cotton used for batik was not grown in Indonesia, which blunted the authenticity of this art form. Also constraining were the customs according to which certain models were to be worn only by a privileged few. For example, a diagonal in the form of a dagger and the solitary wing of a mythical bird were reserved for the royal family. Ms. Komara did not respect such taboos. Along with a few other Indonesian designers, Ms. Komara reshaped the art form without erasing its indigenous character, said Thomas Murray, a researcher and art dealer who is a lead author of the book Textiles of Indonesia. It is an intercultural and intertemporal pollination that is exciting.

Ms. Komara is of Chinese descent and part of a minority group that, among many other businesses, has designed and produced batik. Chinese Indonesians suffered waves of persecution in Indonesia, including deadly paroxysms in the 1960s and 1990s. Many left the country.

Ms. Komara’s father worked for a travel agency and he moved his family to Hong Kong when she was 4 years old. She attended Catholic school, but the discipline of the Maryknoll sisters did not agree with her. They called her sassy for asking how the world could be created in less than seven days, she said. By the time she was a preteen, Ms Komara said, she had left school and roamed the back streets of Hong Kong, with their topless bars attracting sailors and congee bubbling in restaurants. She ate at Jimmys Kitchen, a European-style institution with an emphasis on the -ish, and listened to blind men draw nostalgia from the erhu, a Chinese stringed instrument. I was galloping, she said. I took in all the sights and smells. When Ms. Komara was 12, her father passed away. The family returned to Jakarta, the Indonesian capital. She also gallivanted there, especially in Chinatown, with its maze of antique shops. The occasional violence directed at Chinese Indonesians, who were seen as monopolizing economic interests, did not scare her away, she said. Her mother was born the daughter of a Methodist schoolmaster but was orphaned and taken in by a Muslim who prayed five times a day. When riots threatened as Ms. Komara grew up, her mother would cook large pots of food as a peace offering.

Indonesia, perched on what is called the ring of fire where tectonic plates collide, has other faults too.

Were in the country natural disasters: volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, etc., we understood, said Ms. Komaras. But it was also a land of diversity that no single person can understand because you drive a car for an hour and people already speak another dialect, eat another sauce. You enjoy and absorb. Mrs. Komara was married to an archaeologist and anthropologist, who helped make her collection of textiles of academic and professional interest. Batik, she learned, was produced in the 13th century, when the Hindu-Buddhist Majapahit empire ruled an ocean kingdom from Java, sending ships as far as Madagascar. She collected textiles from all over the archipelago and rejoiced in the richness of the rainforest which produced natural dyes. She befriends former textile manufacturers concerned about the sustainability of their profession. She now employs hundreds of artisans for BINhouse, including weavers, batik makers, seamstresses and fiber workers. Some of the finest fabrics BINhouse sells, including silk-applied batik, take over a year to handcraft and cost thousands of dollars. Traditionally, this hand-woven fabric was part of a woman’s dowry. These textiles should not be cut up, Ms. Komara said, any more than a living body should be dissected. They can be used as decorative wall hangings, shawls or sarongs, which are made from a single piece of fabric. Ms. Komaras’ designs for BINhouse come from disparate inspirations: the imprint left by a wave on a beach or the halo of light from a street lamp seen during one of Jakarta’s many traffic jams. His palette is tropical.

As an art historian, I see people who don’t like change at all, but I think we need more people like Obin who understand that textiles are a living tradition, Sandra said. Sardjono, a textile historian who founded the Tracing Patterns Foundation in Berkeley, California. ., to research traditional textile practices. For half a century, Ms. Komara said, she has designed and redesigned the kebaya, a fitted blouse worn with a sarong in parts of Southeast Asia. The grazer outfit embodies, in some ways, the syncretic form of Islam that developed in Indonesia, in which an Arab faith brought by traders was mixed with animist, Hindu, Buddhist and other influences. For Indonesia’s national carrier, Garuda Indonesia, Ms. Komara created a kebaya uniform for flight attendants. It’s the sexiest and most sensual piece of clothing, Ms. Komara said. More than 85% of Indonesians are Muslims, and in recent years women have started adopting conservative clothing and the headscarf, called jilbab in Indonesia. Ms. Komara has expanded her collection to include the current preference for loose tunics and headwear. Tradition is our way of being and modernity is our way of thinking, she said. Each garment tells a living story.

