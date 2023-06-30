Fashion industry drives demand for green shipping





According to shipping group Maersk, fashion brands are a key driver of demand for green shipping fuels as the sector faces pressure from consumers and regulators to reduce its climate footprint. Retailers ship huge volumes of garments from production hubs in countries like China, Vietnam and Bangladesh to consumers around the world, causing carbon dioxide emissions. Overall, the textile industry is estimated to be responsible for 2-8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a United Nations Environment Program report released last month. The shipping industry, which itself aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, has started to offer low-emission fuels such as biofuels made from cooking oil and food waste or methanol produced from renewable energy as an alternative to fuel oil. The fashion industry accounted for 26% of the more than 240,000 containers Maersk shipped last year using biofuels under its ECO Delivery contracts, making it the largest sector using the fuel service in low emissions, the company said. Many fashion brands have actually gone for it, Josue Alzamora, global head of vertical lifestyle at Maersk, told Reuters at this week’s Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen. Of course, fashion companies are also feeling the pressure from consumers, Alzamora said. Nearly one in 10 containers Maersk, the world’s second-largest shipping container shipping company, handled for fashion brand owners last year was shipped using biofuels, he said. declared. ECO delivery contracts are sold at a higher price than regular shipping. Methanol Push Many fashion brands and other retailers are looking at how they can respond to environmental concerns raised by their often young and relatively affluent customer bases, with companies pledging to reduce emissions and reduce climate impact. H&M, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer, said in 2022 that in the past two years it had purchased green fuel for a significant portion of its shipping. He stated his ambition to become climate positive by 2040. H&M was one of the first companies to join us for biofuel, Alzamora said. Retail giants including Amazon and IKEA have pledged to switch entirely to carbon-free fuel shipping by 2040. Biofuels can reduce container shipping emissions by more than 80% compared to standard fuel oil. Yet ships running on biofuels accounted for only about 2% of Maersk’s total shipping volumes last year. Interest in methanol as an alternative fuel is also growing. Maersk has ordered 25 ships of this type, the first delivery of which took place in September. In total, shipping companies have ordered more than 100 ships that can run on both fuel oil and methanol, according to Maersk. However, sourcing greener fuels such as methanol remains a challenge as the industry is still in its infancy. The fashion industry is helping us move the needle when it comes to producing more methanol, Alzamora said, pointing to the industry’s demand for alternatives, given that it is the one of the largest sectors for container transport. By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Learn more: Should brands stop offering free returns? Fashion start-ups that no longer want to foot the bill for generous return policies are looking for ways to cut costs without losing customers.

