Is the tank dress the it-buy purchase of the summer? | British vogue





Last year, vogue declared the tank dress a key style of the season. Loewes scrambled wardrobe.NYC’s pared-back maxis and minis became ubiquitous, while major brands followed suit with their own versions. This summer, they reemerged as a staple hero, adored by celebrities and vogue fellow publishers. As the name suggests, tank dresses are basically elongated tank tops that fit close to the body, available in high-cut, square and halter necklines, and mini or maxi hems. Often they’re cut from a stretchy fabric, but there are beaded versions worthy of a dance floor, like the fiery red Ferragamo dress Beyonc wore on her. Renaissance visit. Beyonc wearing a bespoke Ferragamo dress over her Renaissance visit. Kevin Mazur It’s easy to see the appeal: like any great basic, the silhouette is versatile and lends itself well to a variety of occasions and purposes. The trick is to adapt your style to the current context. For example, look around on your commute and you might notice an array of tank dresses and sneakers from the Rihanna, who recently welcomed a sporty Miu Miu dress and Pumas into her maternity wardrobe. Bolder dressers could even wear heels for the office run, as Kendall Jenner did with a soon-to-be-released tank top by St. Agni on a recent trip to Paris that recalled a famous mini once worn by Carrie. Bradshaw in an episode of sex and the city.

