Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj release their song “Endless Fashion”





Asap Rocky isn’t hip-hop’s only fashion killer. Lil Uzi Vert has publicly declared his madness. But on their new track “Endless Fashion” with Nicki Minaj, their designer obsession reaches new heights. As one of the standout tracks on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, pink ribbon, the rappers continue their magical collaboration streak. On the track produced by Bugz Ronin, the duo brags about their creative pals. In the second verse, Minaj flaunts her exclusive access to revered designers, rapping, “Ayo, even though my name was Natalie, none of these bitches still couldn’t control me / That’s a word for Chanel, that ain’t ain’t nothing ‘to see, bitches on TV channelin’ me / Harajuku Barbie, Roman Zolanski, from Red Ruby to Chun-Li / I put on knocker earrings at Fendi, then stamped Burberry trench coat. But before she closes her verse, there’s a few other brands she wants to put forward, rapping, “I was really in the field with Karl Lager” (Oop), now it’s Heaven campaigns / Check in with Dapper Dan when I’m in Harlem / My niggas gon’ blow like Virgil. Lil Uzi Vert joins them in shouting out their favorite labels while rapping, “These rappers can’t dress up, yeah, they just hate / I never denounced, but I got all the statements / I did stopped wearing Kapital because it got basic / I always wear Kapital, Uzi, stop pretending / I wore more Number (N)ine than Asians / I mix the Greg Lauren, purple label. Fashion and music go hand in hand. Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki Minaj are just the latest to highlight the symbiotic relationship. pink ribbon is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here. Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

