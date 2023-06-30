The news not to forget of the last six months

The first half of 2023 is already over. Over the past few months, many newsworthy events have occurred, but some of these events should not be forgotten. FashionUnited has listed the highlights for you.

Adidas targeted by Yes Men campaign alliance – fake press release and guerrilla show

The year started with confusion around Adidas. A press release reached the media about a “revolutionary plan” at Adidas. The indistinguishable press release spoke of the appointment of a co-CEO at Adidas, a former Cambodian garment worker and union leader. Soon Adidas responded that the press release was not sent by the German sportswear company.

It was soon revealed that the release was linked to a Guerrilla show during Berlin Fashion Week. The show was billed as an Adidas show, but was really a show from New York-based action alliance The Yes Men. The event focused on accusations against Adidas that the company does not respect the rights of its suppliers’ workers. Models at the show wore recycled Adidas clothes and looked disheveled.

Adidas denied the allegations and said it had taken steps to ensure fair and safe working conditions for workers in its supply chain for 25 years.

Fashion entrepreneur Myriam Ullens of Schooten Whetnall shot dead

The fashion world was rocked by sad news in March. Myriam Ullens of Schooten Whettnall, founder of luxury brand Maison Ullens, was shot dead outside her home.

The alleged perpetrator would be the stepson Nicolas U, with whom the fashion entrepreneur had been in conflict for years. Ullens of Schooten Whettnalls’ husband, Guy Ullens, was also shot, but survived the incident.

The incident happened several months after Maison Ullens appointed a new artistic director, the Belgian Christian Wijnants. At the time, Wijnants said he had worked a lot with Myriam. The entrepreneur gave her opinion to the designer and talked about her travels on which her collections are based. Since the founder’s passing, there has been no update on how House Ullens will continue.

Earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

At first glance, the violent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria seem to have nothing to do with the fashion industry, but nothing could be further from the truth. Several of the areas affected are the very ones where part of the textile industry is located, the various earthquakes having caused thousands of victims.

Various initiatives have emerged to support the parties concerned. For example, Amazon opened its fulfillment center in Istanbul for shipping the donated items so they can reach the affected areas as soon as possible. Other companies have donated funds; Inditex donated three million euros, Hugo Boss 250,000 euros and H&M 100,000 dollars. Other companies have chosen to donate products such as warm jackets and basic necessities. Among them, Bestseller, Inditex but also Hugo Boss.

The production times of the workshops in the disaster areas have slowed down, if the sites were not already devastated. At the Kingpins denim show Levent Bozgeyik of Iskur Denim said that it was also difficult to find people willing to work. “The machines were not damaged, the factories were not damaged (the company is based in Istanbul which was not affected by the earthquakes) but very few people can work: it is our biggest problem today. How do you expect them to consider working when they have no place to live, no place to sleep? They have other things on their minds. We don’t need to fix our machines, we need to bring more people back.

In the name of art: the Metabirkin saga

The “MetaBirkin”: a digital illustration based on the iconic Birkin bag from the fashion house Herms. Fluffy digital editions look cute, but do they infringe Herms’ intellectual property rights? That was the big question in February when the artworks designer met the luxury fashion house in class. Digital creation against the values ​​of luxury fashion.

Hermes emerged victorious. The court found that artist Mason Rothschild took advantage of the Herms brand by creating the NFTs. Herms will receive 133,000 dollars (just under 125,000 euros) in damages. In June the luxury fashion house and Rothschild reunited in class. During the hearing, the judge ruled that NFTs should no longer be sold due to the artist’s marketing claims that could confuse consumers and harm Herms.

Shockwaves: Scotch & Soda Bankrupt, But Continues Under American Party

Last, but not least, was the bankruptcy and relaunch of Scotch & Soda. In a stroke of luck, the Dutch fashion brand announced in mid-March that it was bankruptcy filing. The request was made due to severe cash flow problems caused by covid-19 closures and the ensuing energy crisis and high inflation.

The media was quick to deliver the verdict that Scotch & Soda’s positioning was flawed and that the company had grown too fast and too big. Despite this, a new owner is found within a week: the American alliance Bluestar . The company finally paid 60 million euros for Dutch society. Scotch & Soda wholesale and retail operations in the United States were also picked up by Bluestar and in France the brand remained active thanks to taken over by the Belgian group Alain Broekaert. The UK however, the stores are about to close.

One thing is certain: Scotch & Soda must continue without its CEO Frederick Lukoff. In June, it appeared that the CEO left the Dutch brand and has since joined British fashion label Casablanca.

